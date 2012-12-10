PRECIOUS-Gold steady after US data; Europe worries support

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Monday above $1,700 an ounce, as a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate did little to dampen the outlook for easy monetary policy, which has supported sentiment in bullion. Fresh worries over the euro zone also remain supportive for gold. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,704.31 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the past week. * U.S. gold also barely moved from the previous close, standing at $1,704.20. * Hedge fund and money managers cut their bullish bets on U.S. gold last week to the lowest level since late August, and also reduced their silver longs, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * U.S. unemployment rate fell to a near four-year low of 7.7 percent in November, because many Americans gave up the hunt for work, tempering the signal from the stronger-than-expected payrolls growth and supporting expectations on continuously loose monetary policy. * The Federal Reserve will hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many economists expect the central bank to announce monthly bond purchases of $45 billion, signalling it will continue to pump money into the economy during 2013. * Germany's central bank on Friday warned the euro zone's biggest economy could slip into recession and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said he intended to resign early. * Over the weekend, China reported that growth in its factory output and retail sales jumped to eight-month highs in November as consumer inflation bounced off 33-month lows in the latest signal that its economy is snapping out of a protracted slump. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds hit a record high of 76.129 million ounces on Dec. 7, despite stagnant gold prices in recent weeks. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday, though another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply better-than-expected jobs report. * The euro came under pressure in Asia on Monday as the prospect of a recession in Germany and renewed concerns about Italy weighed on sentiment, while strong Chinese data helped support the Australian dollar. DATA/EVENTS China Trade data Nov China Commodity imports Nov 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 0745 France Industrial output Oct 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec 1500 U.S. Employment trend index Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1704.31 0.27 +0.02 8.99 Spot Silver 33.10 0.11 +0.33 19.54 Spot Platinum 1604.50 9.50 +0.60 15.18 Spot Palladium 696.00 3.00 +0.43 6.67 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1704.20 -1.30 -0.08 8.77 2616 COMEX SILVER MAR3 33.19 0.06 +0.18 18.90 392 Euro/Dollar 1.2906 Dollar/Yen 82.53 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)