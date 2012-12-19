FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold bounces on U.S. dollar but near 4-month low
#Gold Market Report
December 19, 2012 / 12:54 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces on U.S. dollar but near 4-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold regained strength on
Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened against the euro, but the
metal was still within sight of its weakest in nearly four
months after signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks dented
its safe haven appeal. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added $5.85 an ounce to $1,675.39 by 0032 GMT
after falling to $1,661.01 on Tuesday, its lowest since August
on technical selling and growing hopes U.S. legislators are
closer to reaching a deal that would avert a fiscal crisis next
month.
     * U.S. gold futures for February rose $6.20 an
ounce to $1,676.90.     
     * U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor
said he expects a vote on a Republican offer to avert the
"fiscal cliff" on Thursday, and he expects to have enough votes
to pass the measure. 
      * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar
and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative
signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for
riskier assets. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average is set to test eight-month
highs above 10,000 on Wednesday as investor appetite is boosted
by signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks and expectations
of aggressive monetary easing under the new Japanese government.
 
      
    DATA/EVENTS
    0900  Germany   Ifo business climate   Dec                  
    0900  Germany   Ifo current conditions Dec                  
    0900  Germany   Ifo expectations       Dec                  
    1330  U.S.      Build permits: change mm   Nov         
    1330  U.S.      House starts mm: change    Nov        
    1330  U.S.      Housing starts number mm   Nov        
    1200  U.S.      Weekly mortgage market index 
    N/A   Bank of Japan begins two-day policy meeting 
    PRICES
        
  Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1675.39    5.85   +0.35      7.14
  Spot Silver        31.76    0.14   +0.44     14.70
  Spot Platinum    1595.00    4.00   +0.25     14.50
  Spot Palladium    687.50    1.00   +0.15      5.36
  COMEX GOLD FEB3  1676.90    6.20   +0.37      7.03         3534
  COMEX SILVER MAR3  31.82    0.15   +0.46     13.97          761
  Euro/Dollar       1.3227
  Dollar/Yen         84.37
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
