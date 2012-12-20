PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, uncertainty over US fiscal talks weighs

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Thursday but stayed near its lowest in over three months, as uncertainty around U.S. budget talks kept investors on edge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,668.47 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after hitting $1,661.01 earlier this week, its lowest since Aug. 31. * U.S. gold also edged up 0.1 percent, to $1,669.70. * Talks to avoid a U.S. fiscal crisis appeared to stall on Wednesday as President Barack Obama accused Republicans of digging in their heels due to a personal grudge against him, while a top Republican called the president "irrational". * U.S. homebuilding permits touched their highest level in nearly 4-1/2 years in November, pointing to strength in the housing market, even though groundbreaking activity dropped. * South Africa wants to impose export curbs on minerals such as platinum and iron ore as part of a drive by the ruling African National Congress to create more jobs in industry in the continent's biggest economy, a top official said on Wednesday. * Morale at German businesses climbed in December as their confidence in the outlook rose at its fastest rate in 2-1/2 years, boosting hopes Europe's largest economy will bounce back quickly after a weak end to 2012. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session lows on Wednesday. * The yen languished near 20-month lows against its U.S. peer on Thursday, but trading was choppy in thin conditions with yen bears possibly suffering a case of cold feet as a Bank of Japan's policy decision loomed. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Japan Bank of Japan announces policy decision 0700 Germany Import, producer prices for November 0900 Italy Retail Sales for October 1300 US Final GDP Q3 1330 US Weekly jobless claims 1500 US Existing home sales for November PRICES Precious metals prices 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1668.47 1.91 +0.11 6.69 Spot Silver 31.10 0.11 +0.35 12.31 Spot Platinum 1586.24 -0.75 -0.05 13.87 Spot Palladium 691.00 -0.04 -0.01 5.90 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1669.70 2.00 +0.12 6.57 2300 COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.17 0.05 +0.16 11.64 702 Euro/Dollar 1.3213 Dollar/Yen 84.25 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)