PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after rising 1 pct on ECB decision
January 11, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after rising 1 pct on ECB decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold traded nearly flat on
Friday, taking a breather after a 1-percent climb in the
precious session when it tracked the rally in the euro after the
European Central Bank kept rates unchanged.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,673.54 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly gain -- its
biggest such rise since late November.
    * U.S. gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,673.80.
    * The euro zone economy will recover later in 2013 and there
are already some signs of stabilisation, the ECB said on
Thursday after it unanimously held interest rates at a record
low. ECB chief Mario Draghi remained cautious, saying the bank
was not thinking about an exit from its crisis policy measures.
 
    * The single currency rose to its highest against the
dollar on Thursday, after jumping nearly 1.6 percent on Thursday
-- its biggest daily rise since early August. The dollar index
 lost nearly 1 percent, its sharpest one-day decline since
September. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose last week, but details of the report suggested the
jobs market continued to grow at a moderate pace. Other data
indicated the economy remained on a steady growth path, with
sales at wholesalers rising by the most in more than 1-1/2 years
in November. 
    * Spain's first debt auction of the year attracted strong
bids, sending its benchmark bond yields to 10-month lows on
Thursday, as appetite for high-yielding assets improved.
 
    * Spot platinum rose half a percent to $1,631, on
course for a 4-percent weekly rise in its second week of climbs,
leading the weekly performance of precious metals. It rose to a
near four-week high of $1,632.50.
    * Spot palladium gained 0.4 percent to $699.
    * Two top Federal Reserve policymakers expressed discomfort
on Thursday with the U.S. central bank's easy monetary policy,
suggesting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may face more dissent this
year. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a
five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from China
spurred optimism about global growth prospects. 
    * The yen slid to 2-1/2 year lows on Friday after Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Bank of Japan should consider
maximising employment as a policy goal on top of its current
price stability mandate. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
01
 30  China  PPI year on year for Dec                          
 0130  China  CPI year on year for Dec                          
 0500  Japan  Economy Watchers Survey For December              
 0800  Spain  Industrial Output For November 
 0930  Uk     Industrial Output For November                    
 1330  U.S.   International Trade For November                  
 1330  U.S.   Import/Export Prices For December                
        
    PRICES
    
     Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1673.54   -1.10   -0.07     -0.06
  Spot Silver        30.80   -0.02   -0.06      1.72
  Spot Platinum    1631.00    8.20   +0.51      6.25
  Spot Palladium    699.00    2.70   +0.39      1.01
  COMEX GOLD FEB3  1673.80   -4.20   -0.25     -0.12         4688
  COMEX SILVER MAR3  30.82   -0.10   -0.32      1.95         2799
  Euro/Dollar       1.3267
  Dollar/Yen         89.15
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
