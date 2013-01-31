PRECIOUS-Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally

* Dollar strength, profit-taking weigh on gold prices * CME to add PGM options on Globex * Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls Friday (New story, adds second byline and dateline, pvs LONDON) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday on technical selling after the previous session's rally, with investors focused on the all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for a clue to the Federal Reserve's monetary outlook. The metal hit a two-week high at above $1,680 an ounce on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank in the fourth quarter, with gold holding those gains after the Federal Reserve pledged to maintain a monthly $85 billion bond-buying program. However, bullion's repeated failure to rise above major resistance at $1,700 in January triggered technical selling, traders said. "I would buy puts on any rallies. The market looks bearish as option volatilities are falling," said COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen. Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,661.25 an ounce by 2:14 p.m. EST (1914 GMT) U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled down $19.30 an ounce at $1,660.60, with trading volume about 10 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Analysts said that the market had already priced in that it would be premature for the U.S. central bank to withdraw economic stimulus, and that explained bullion's muted reaction to Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement. Thursday's data which showed improving American income growth in December and better wage growth also dent's gold's safe-haven appeal, traders said. Spot silver followed gold's movements, losing 2.1 percent to $31.35, after a near 3 percent rise to $32.23 on Wednesday. ALL EYES ON NONFARM PAYROLLS Investors are now waiting for nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for a close look at the U.S. labor market. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect steady hiring from employers in January. Gold is still facing strong resistance at $1,700, which it failed to breach despite repeated attempts earlier in the month, analysts have said. In the physical market, gold purchases lost steam this week as stockpiling in China and other Asian markets ahead of the Lunar New Year drew to a close and as Indian buyers remained on the sidelines, with ample inventory in hand. Among platinum group metals, Spot platinum fell 0.6 percent to $1,672.50, while palladium was down 0.8 percent to $740.47, having hit a fresh 16-month high of $756 an ounce on Wednesday. The CME Group CME.O said it will add platinum and palladium options onto its Globex electronic platform beginning late in February in a move to capitalize on growing investor interest in platinum group metals (PGMs). 2:14 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1660.60 -19.30 -1.1 1657.40 1680.00 5,589 US Silver MAR 31.351 -0.826 -2.6 31.120 32.130 51,207 US Plat APR 1675.40 -13.90 -0.8 1666.20 1689.20 9,247 US Pall MAR 745.70 -5.70 -0.8 735.45 752.35 6,803 Gold 1661.25 -15.45 -0.9 1658.40 1680.40 Silver 31.350 -0.670 -2.1 31.140 32.110 Platinum 1672.50 -9.74 -0.6 1668.50 1684.50 Palladium 740.47 -6.28 -0.8 738.50 749.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 162,563 166,278 172,537 13.67 -0.12 US Silver 56,694 42,520 51,731 21.76 1.49 US Platinum 9,477 19,037 10,971 16.5 0.06 US Palladium 7,108 3,632 4,671 (Editing by Grant McCool)