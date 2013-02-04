FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as upbeat U.S. data trims safe-haven draw
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 4, 2013 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as upbeat U.S. data trims safe-haven draw

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower for a second
session in three on Monday as a string of data pointing to a
U.S. economy on the mend gave investors less reason to buy
assets deemed as safe-haven.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped $1.43 to $1,665.11 an ounce by
0056 GMT. U.S. gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,666.20.
    * Five weeks into 2013, spot gold is down about half a
percent so far this year after a 12-year winning streak as
recent data from Europe to China and the United States suggest a
brighter outlook for the global economy.
    * While US non-farm payrolls rose by a slightly lower than
forecast 157,000 in January, job gains in the two previous
months were revised up by 127,000. The U.S. manufacturing sector
hit nine-month highs in January and U.S. consumer sentiment rose
more than expected. 
    * Apart from dulling its safe-haven appeal, signs of a
recovering U.S. economy are also weakening the case for the
Federal Reserve to prolong its monetary stimulus, cutting gold's
draw as an inflation hedge.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares edged higher on Monday, buoyed by U.S. data
which maintained expectations for a mild recovery and continued
loose Federal Reserve monetary policy to support it. 
    * The yen remained under selling pressure with the Bank of
Japan seen easing policy aggressively. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0930  Euro zone  Sentix index              
    1000  Euro zone  Producer prices           
    1445  U.S.       ISM-New York index        
    1500  U.S.       Durable goods              
    1500  U.S.       Factory orders            
    1500  U.S.       Employment trends         
        
  Precious metals prices 0056 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1665.11   -1.43   -0.09     -0.56
  Spot Silver        31.72   -0.08   -0.25      4.76
  Spot Platinum    1688.75    8.26   +0.49     10.02
  Spot Palladium    755.00    0.82   +0.11      9.10
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1666.20   -4.40   -0.26     -0.57         3458
  COMEX SILVER MAR3  31.74   -0.22   -0.70      4.98          669
  Euro/Dollar       1.3643
  Dollar/Yen         92.65
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
   

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.