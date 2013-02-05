FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Platinum, palladium near multi-month highs; dollar weighs
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 5, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Platinum, palladium near multi-month highs; dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Platinum and palladium held
steady on Tuesday after strong U.S. car sales data and supply
concerns pushed prices to multi-month highs a day earlier, while
gold clung to recent ranges as renewed concerns on the euro
zone's recovery boosted the dollar.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold traded little changed at $1,673.11 an
ounce by 0031 GMT. It has been trapped in a range roughly
between $1,660 and $1,680 since Jan. 30.
    * U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,674.20.
    * Spot platinum was nearly flat at $1,692.99, holding
near a four-month high of $1,705.25 hit in the previous session.
Spot palladium edged down 0.1 percent to $754.47, easing
from a 17-month high of $759.75 hit on Monday.
    * Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest
platinum producer, said it made its first annual loss last year
and warned of growing labour unrest as it cuts back operations
in an attempt to restore profit. 
    * Worries about the euro zone resurfaced, as Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy faced called to resign over a corruption
scandal while in Italy the growing popularity of former premier
Silvio Berlusconi was a worry for investors in the run-up to
elections this month.  
    * Investors will watch a policy meeting at the European
Central Bank later in the week, though economists expect little
change in the bank's stance. 
    * The dollar index inched up, building on a 0.4
percent rise on Monday, its biggest daily rise in more than two
weeks. 
    * A gauge of U.S. business investment plans dropped in
December, a possible sign companies were losing confidence in
the economy's strength due to fears over tighter fiscal policy.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst
day since November, as renewed worries about the euro zone
crisis caused the market to pull back from recent gains. 
    * A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt on Tuesday as
investors took profits on its stellar gains in the run-up to
this week's European Central Bank policy meeting, just as
selling pressure on the yen eased off slightly. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

 0145 China      HSBC Services PMI                          
 0330 Australia  RBA cash rate                              
 0848 France     Markit Services PMI                         
 0853 Germany    Markit Services PMI                        
 0858 Euro zone  Markit Services PMI                        
 1000 Euro zone  Retail sales                               
 1245 U.S.       ICSC weekly chain store sales              
 1355 U.S.       Redbook weekly retail sales                
 1500 U.S.       ISM Non-manufacturing PMI                  
 1500 U.S.       IBD economic optimism index                 
  
    PRICES
    
     Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1673.11   -0.89   -0.05     -0.09
  Spot Silver        31.70   -0.02   -0.06      4.69
  Spot Platinum    1692.99    0.25   +0.01     10.29
  Spot Palladium    754.47   -0.75   -0.10      9.03
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1674.20   -2.20   -0.13     -0.10         1490
  COMEX SILVER MAR3  31.72    0.00   +0.01      4.93          183
  Euro/Dollar       1.3509
  Dollar/Yen         92.30
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.