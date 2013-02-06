PRECIOUS-Platinum hits 4-month high on global economy hopes

* Gold in $1,661.39-$1,684.50 range-technicals * Coming Up: U.S. weekly mortgage market index; 1200 GMT (Adds premiums in Tokyo, India's gold move, updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Platinum rose to its strongest level in four months on Wednesday and palladium held near its highest since September 2011 on growing hopes the global economy was on the mend, while gains in equities hurt gold's safe-haven appeal. Platinum and palladium have outperformed gold so far this year on an improving economic outlook and after mining disruptions in South Africa as well as a drop in supply from Russia triggered fears of a deficit. Both metals are used in jewellery and auto catalysts. Palladium prices are expected to rise to a record average high this year and platinum prices are seen posting their best price performance in two years as South Africa's supply problems worsen and the economic cycle starts to favour industrial metals, a Reuters poll showed. Platinum hit a high of $1,715.25 an ounce and was at $1,708.49 by 0813 GMT, up $2.50. It powered to a record $2,290 in early 2008 after a power crisis in main producer South Africa disrupted mining and sparked fears of a supply deficit. Palladium gave up early gains and stood at $760.88 an ounce, down $2.56. The metal had risen as high as 766.22 an ounce on Tuesday. "It is quite clear that this year, the demand will (exceed) supply. I think we are seeing steady buying actually. There's a steady flow into those metals from investors all around," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo. "I think we could try $1,750 for platinum and for palladium, the target is $800," said Ikemizu, referring to the short-term resistance levels. Data showed on Tuesday the vast U.S. services sector expanded again last month, extending a three-year run of growth, while European business optimism hit an eight-month high, suggesting the euro zone economy is starting to recover. Gold slipped $2.04 an ounce to $1,670.56, a drop partially triggered by news that India's central bank would consider imposing value and quantity restrictions on gold imports by banks under extreme conditions. The world's biggest consumer of gold is battling a record high current account deficit. U.S. gold fell $2 an ounce to $1,671.50. The nascent global economic recovery buoyed risk assets from Asian shares to industrial commodities on Wednesday, while the prospect of a dovish new governor for the Bank of Japan sent the yen to a three-year low. A further slide in the Japanese currency spurred buying in gold futures on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM), with the most active contract, currently December, hitting a record for the fifth consecutive day at 5,073 yen a gram. "My office in Tokyo told me there's buying in Japan, but it's pretty quiet here. Gold has been trading sideways for a while," said a dealer in Singapore, referring to cash gold. "Premiums are still the same from last week at $1.20. There's regular supply, so we don't need to adjust them," said the dealer, referring to the premiums for local gold bars against London prices. But in Tokyo, gold bars were offered at discounts of between 75 cents to $1 below the spot London prices because of gains on TOCOM. "The demand from industrial side is very weak, unfortunately," said a dealer in Tokyo. Hong Kong's net gold flow to mainland China jumped 47 percent in 2012 to a record high of 557.478 tonnes, indicating robust demand in China, which vies with India to be the world's top gold consumer. Precious metals prices 0813 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1670.56 -2.04 -0.12 -0.24 Spot Silver 31.69 -0.09 -0.28 4.66 Spot Platinum 1708.49 2.50 +0.15 11.30 Spot Palladium 760.88 -2.56 -0.34 9.95 COMEX GOLD APR3 1671.50 -2.00 -0.12 -0.26 14577 COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.71 -0.16 -0.52 4.90 3618 Euro/Dollar 1.3524 Dollar/Yen 93.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)