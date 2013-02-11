FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up in holiday-thinned trade
#Gold Market Report
February 11, 2013 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up in holiday-thinned trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold shrugged off a weaker
euro to edge up in thin trade on Monday with much of Asia shut
for the Lunar New Year holiday, while platinum and palladium
hovered below their strongest levels in 17 months.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen $1.36 an ounce to $1,668.25 by
0042 GMT. It fell slightly on Friday after gains in U.S.
equities prompted some investors to shift to stock markets.
    * U.S. gold added $2.20 to $1,669.10 an ounce.      
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased the size of their
net longs in futures and options of gold, silver and copper as a
more encouraging U.S. economic outlook boosted metals demand
across the board, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to
1326.89 tonnes on Friday from 1329.90 tonnes on Thursday. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday,
continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what
markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European
Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain.
  
    * U.S. crude rose slightly in early Asian trade on Monday,
supported by indications of improving demand from China. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745  France Industrial output mm   Dec 2012     FRIP=ECI 
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1668.25    1.36   +0.08     -0.38
  Spot Silver        31.46    0.07   +0.22      3.90
  Spot Platinum    1709.56   -3.44   -0.20     11.37
  Spot Palladium    751.47   -1.03   -0.14      8.59
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1669.10    2.20   +0.13     -0.40         1618
  COMEX SILVER MAR3  31.48    0.03   +0.11      4.12          345
  Euro/Dollar       1.3374
  Dollar/Yen         92.71
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
