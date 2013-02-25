PRECIOUS-Gold eases on euro uncertainty, but above 7-month low

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower on Monday, with investors cautious over the outcome of an unpredictable election in Italy and its impact on the euro, but bullion held above a 7-month low struck last week. Focus is also turning to HSBC's February survey on China's manufacturing sector at 0145 GMT, after growth in the country's giant factory sector accelerated to a two-year high last month. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold had dropped $4.10 an ounce to $1,576.20 by 00330 GMT, after posting modest gains on Friday. It hit a seven-month low of $1,554.49 on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting triggered worries the central bank might stop or slow its bond buying programme. * U.S. gold for April was at $1,575.70 an ounce, up $2.90. * Italy voted on Sunday in one of the most unpredictable elections in years, with many voters expressing rage against a discredited elite and doubt that a government will emerge strong enough to combat a severe economic crisis. * Hedge funds and other big speculators cut their bullish bets on U.S. commodities by the most in nearly 10 months just before oil and metals prices tumbled this week on rumours a commodities fund was dumping positions, trade data showed on Friday. * Russia and Turkey both raised their gold holdings for a second consecutive month in January, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday, highlighting central banks' interest in diversifying part of their reserves into bullion. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro edged up to $1.3229 from a six-week low around $1.3145, but further upside for the euro is seen limited as investors eye the vote in Italy, where exit polls will be published shortly after 1400 GMT on Monday. * The Nikkei climbed to a 53-month high in early trade on Monday after sources said Japan is likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank chief. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI 1330 U.S. National activity index 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing index PRICES Precious metals prices 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1576.20 -4.10 -0.26 -5.87 Spot Silver 28.62 -0.07 -0.24 -5.48 Spot Platinum 1600.25 -4.99 -0.31 4.25 Spot Palladium 736.47 0.47 +0.06 6.43 COMEX GOLD APR3 1575.70 2.90 +0.18 -5.97 4708 COMEX SILVER MAR3 28.60 0.14 +0.49 -5.39 1054 Euro/Dollar 1.3187 Dollar/Yen 94.07 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)