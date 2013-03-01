PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,580; physical buying supports

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings drop for eighth straight session * Physical buying continues, but overshadowed by investors' selling * Coming Up: Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI; 0858 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Gold hovered around $1,580 an ounce on Friday, supported by physical buying in China, but a strong dollar and waning investor interest threatened to further weaken the metal that just suffered its biggest monthly decline in nine months. The dollar index traded close to a six-month high hit in the previous session as risk appetite was hurt by political uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts due to kick in later in the day. The U.S. dollar attracted safe-haven inflows, but that weighed on dollar-priced commodities. Buying from China helped support prices, as the popular gold forward contract traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange was running about $20 an ounce higher than the global spot price. "There is physical buying interest, but we don't see much buying from funds and other investors, who are attracted to the stock market right now, as they are generally more confident in the economy," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. Even a weaker-than-expected revised U.S. growth number for the fourth quarter failed to rekindle the passion for gold, and investors continued to liquidate their shares in the exchange-traded gold funds. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold ETF, dropped to a nearly seven-month low of 1,254.49 tonnes on Feb. 28 in its eighth straight session of decline, finishing February with a record monthly outflow of 73.606 tonnes. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,581.39 an ounce by 0636 GMT, after finishing February down 5 percent in a fifth consecutive month of declines, its longest stretch of monthly losses in 16 years. It was the biggest monthly decline since last May. U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent, to $1,581.20. Technical analysis suggested spot gold could fall to $1,554.49 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Investors are focusing on $85 billion of spending cuts due to kick in on Friday in the United States, absent a highly unlikely last-minute deal among lawmakers. Although some analysts said a looming fiscal crisis in the world's top economy would help gold regain some favour, as it would argue for prolonged monetary support that has been a key driver of gold's rally in recent years, others believed the near-term support would be minimal. "The $85 billion in spending cuts is simply too small to make much of a difference to the economy and although it could cause some problems, it will have no bearing on influencing investor allocations among different asset classes," Ed Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, said in a note. The aftermath of Italy's inconclusive elections remained a concern to investors, as political instability in the euro zone's third-largest economy threatens to reignite the region's debt crisis. Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the situation next Monday. Precious metals prices 0636 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1581.39 1.63 +0.10 -5.56 Spot Silver 28.56 0.05 +0.18 -5.68 Spot Platinum 1575.74 -4.25 -0.27 2.65 Spot Palladium 723.75 -2.47 -0.34 4.59 COMEX GOLD APR3 1581.20 3.10 +0.20 -5.65 18048 COMEX SILVER MAR3 28.52 0.12 +0.42 -5.67 95 Euro/Dollar 1.3078 Dollar/Yen 92.48 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)