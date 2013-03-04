FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak
#Gold Market Report
March 4, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Monday,
bouncing off a one-week low marked the session before as the
dollar eased from a more than six-month high hit in the previous
session on the back of upbeat U.S. data.
    The $85 billion automatic spending cuts in U.S. government
programmes, known as the "sequester", kicked off on Friday in
the absence of a deal among lawmakers. Investors will be
watching for its impact on the economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,580.19 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,564.44 in
the previous session.
    * U.S. gold was up nearly half a percent at
$1,579.90.
    * President Barack Obama formally ordered broad cuts in U.S.
government spending on Friday night after he and congressional
Republicans failed to reach a deal to avert automatic reductions
that could dampen economic growth and curb military readiness.
 
    * But vigorous manufacturing data, together with strong auto
sales and a rise in consumer sentiment in February, suggested a
pickup in economic growth, offsetting concerns about the impact
of the spending cuts. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
gold futures and options positions in the week to Feb. 26 from a
more than four-year low hit a week earlier, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
    * In contrast, sales of American Eagle gold coins rose
sharply year-on-year in February, and silver coin sales posted
their strongest performance for the month since 1986,
highlighting strong safe-haven buying amid economic uncertainty.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings inched down on March 1
to 1,253.885 tonnes in its ninth consecutive session of decline.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P
500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data
overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let
investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government
spending cuts. 
    * The dollar index held near a six-month high hit in
the previous session. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced
commodities less affordable to buyers holding other currencies.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 0930  Euro zone       Sentix index                             
 1000  Euro zone       Producer prices                         
 1445  U.S.            ISM-New York business index             
    
    PRICES
     Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1580.19    5.33   +0.34     -5.63
  Spot Silver        28.65    0.09   +0.32     -5.38
  Spot Platinum    1579.74   10.00   +0.64      2.91
  Spot Palladium    721.47    2.00   +0.28      4.26
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1579.90    7.60   +0.48     -5.72         4015
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.67    0.18   +0.61     -5.18          798
  Euro/Dollar       1.3011
  Dollar/Yen         93.64
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
