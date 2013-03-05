FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Dow breaks through levels last seen in 2007
    * Outflow in gold ETF holdings continue but seen slowing
    * Platinum group metals outperform on S. Africa strike
    * Coming up: U.S. ADP private-sector jobs, factory orders
Weds

 (Adds market details, updates prices)
    By Frank Tang
    March 5 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring
earlier gains as demand for safe havens was sapped as the Dow
Jones industrial average tore to a record high as economic
optimism fueled a rally in equities.
    Platinum group metals rose sharply as a fresh strike in
South African mines stirred supply fears.
    Tuesday's rise snapped bullion's four-day losing streak.
Fears of fund liquidation and losses in the holdings of
gold-backed exchange-traded funds have dented sentiment.    
    The metal was initially supported by inflation concerns
after China said it planned to increase spending and set its
2013 growth target at 7.5 percent. 
    But selling was triggered by hopes of a strengthening U.S.
economic outlook and the Dow's surge to an all-time high.
 
    "As long as equities keep hitting new highs, investors are
not going to look toward gold. The focus is on equities right
now and it doesn't seem to be toward safe havens," said Howard
Wen, metals analyst at HSBC.
    Spot gold, which has fallen 6 percent since the
beginning of the year, was up 0.2 percent at $1,576.21 an ounce
by 3:22 p.m. EST (2022 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$2.50 at $1,574.90, with trading volume about 10 percent below
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Momentum investors appeared to favor Wall Street for now,
with the Dow rising above the previous record set in October
2007 as equities rose broadly. The benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 index, which represents a broader swatch of
companies, also rose almost but 1 percent but remained below its
lifetime high. 
        
    ETF OUTFLOW TO BOTTOM OUT?
    Appetite for gold-backed exchange-traded funds remained
soft, with the world's largest gold ETF SPDR Gold Shares 
reporting a 10th straight daily outflow of bullion holdings on
Monday, this time of 0.6 tonnes. 
    The fund had last reported its largest ever monthly outflow 
in February and has seen holdings fall by 97.5 tonnes since the
start of the year, compared to a 39-tonne rise in the same
period of 2012.
    "The rate of decline is starting to slow after February's
huge drop. Once that bottoms out, prices should stabilize," said
HSBC's Wen. 
    Private investors added physical gold following the metal's
heavy selloff late in February, underpinning a market hit hard
by heavy fund liquidation last month, a survey showed.
 
    Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3 percent
to $28.64 an ounce, tracking gold to erase its earlier gains.
    Among platinum group metals, platinum was up 1.2
percent to $1,583.74 an ounce, while palladium rose 2.7
percent to $733.97 an ounce.
    Platinum prices rose sharply after news of fresh labor
unrest at Lonmin, the world's number three platinum
miner, which said on Tuesday that thousands of workers at its
Marikana mine had gone on an illegal strike. 
 3:22 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1574.90   2.50   0.2  1571.10 1585.80  132,582
 US Silver MAY  28.604  0.108   0.4   28.520  29.090   31,852
 US Plat APR   1585.70  19.50   1.2  1568.80 1597.40   11,526
 US Pall JUN    734.60  20.15   2.8   716.50  739.05    4,422
                                                               
 Gold          1576.21   2.87   0.2  1572.35 1585.91         
 Silver         28.640  0.090   0.3   28.540  29.120
 Platinum      1583.74  18.81   1.2  1571.50 1608.00
 Palladium      733.97  19.50   2.7   719.27  736.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        158,503   203,219   177,241     15.25    0.01
 US Silver       34,707    64,678    53,085     23.88    0.37
 US Platinum     11,966    13,697    10,852     18.35    0.06
 US Palladium     4,471     9,086     5,255                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Natalie Huet in London,
Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.