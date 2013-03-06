FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drifts around $1,575/oz; Wall St rally weighs
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
March 6, 2013 / 1:02 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drifts around $1,575/oz; Wall St rally weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Gold hovered around $1,575 an
ounce on Wednesday, languishing in a recent range as a strong
stock market performance drew the attention of investors who
have become more confident in the economic growth outlook.
    The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high in
the previous session, boosted by latest data showing growth in
the huge U.S. services sector rising to its fastest pace in a
year, adding to evidence of economic recovery. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,577.05 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, drifting within a recent range between $1,564
and $1,587.
    * U.S. gold was also up 0.1 percent, to $1,576.80.
    * South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it bought 20
tonnes of gold in February in the fifth purchase of the metal in
less than two years, taking total holdings to 104.4 tonnes.
 
    * More and more major banks are breaking away from the
consensus for continued gains in gold prices as an incipient
return to growth of the global economy has undermined the
argument for holding the precious metal. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped for an eleventh
consecutive session to a 16-month low of 1,244.855 tonnes on
March 5. The fund had seen an outflow of 105.965 tonnes so far
this year, compared with a 96.25-tonne inflow in 2012.
    * The U.S. Congress is moving rapidly to pass legislation
funding the federal government through Sept. 30, as Senate
leaders on Tuesday expressed eagerness to avoid any threat of
agency shutdowns when money runs out on March 27.
 
    * Workers went on a wildcat strike on Tuesday at Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine in South Africa. Thirty-four miners were
killed at the mine last year during a violent clash between
miners and police. 
    * Spot platinum rose to a one-week high of $1,608 on
Tuesday, before easing to $1,592.99.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Dow Jones industrial average soared to a record
closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in
2007 as investors rushed in to join the party in anticipation of
more gains. 
    * The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with
investors sidelined ahead of a European Central Bank policy
meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk
appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high.
 
    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 0030  Australia   Q4 GDP                               
 1000  Euro zone   Revised Q4 GDP                       
 1315  U.S.        ADP national employment             
 1500  U.S.        Factory orders                       
 1900  U.S.        Federal Reserve Beige Book
       
    PRICES
    
     Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1577.05    1.99   +0.13     -5.82
  Spot Silver        28.71    0.05   +0.17     -5.18
  Spot Platinum    1592.99    7.24   +0.46      3.78
  Spot Palladium    736.22    2.75   +0.37      6.39
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1576.80    1.90   +0.12     -5.91         1728
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.76    0.15   +0.53     -4.88          533
  Euro/Dollar       1.3054
  Dollar/Yen         93.16
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
