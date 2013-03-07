PRECIOUS-Gold slips as U.S. data reinforces growth hopes

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Gold nudged lower on Thursday, as data showing signs of improvement in the U.S. job market bolstered hopes for growth and weighed on safe-haven demand, while investors await policy meetings of major central banks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,580.54 an ounce by 0045 GMT. * U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,580.20. * U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in February and demand for a range of factory goods was solid in January, hopeful signs for the economy as it deals with higher taxes and deep government budget cuts. * The U.S. Labour Department's February employment report, due on Friday, is expected to show moderate job growth as higher taxes and fears of deep government spending cuts made employers cautious, arguing for the continuous monetary support from the Federal Reserve. * Investors are waiting for the outcomes of policy meetings of Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Bank of England later in the day. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, was unchanged on March 6 at 1,244.855 tonnes, after dropping for an unprecedented eleven straight sessions. The end of rapid outflow could help stabilise gold prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street mostly edged higher on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting another record, helped by a private payroll survey that bodes well for the monthly jobs report due at the week's end. * The yen, euro and sterling all struggled on Thursday with the pound hitting a 2-1/2 year trough as markets positioned for more stimulus from the BOE, and waited for the outcomes of the BOJ and ECB meetings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 Japan Bank of Japan policy decision 0745 France Trade balance 0900 Italy Producer prices 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 Britain Bank of England bank rate 1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1330 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. International trade 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 2000 U.S. Consumer credit PRICES Precious metals prices 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1580.54 -2.77 -0.17 -5.61 Spot Silver 28.95 -0.06 -0.21 -4.39 Spot Platinum 1586.75 2.50 +0.16 3.37 Spot Palladium 743.50 -0.72 -0.10 7.44 COMEX GOLD APR3 1580.20 5.30 +0.34 -5.70 3156 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.94 0.14 +0.48 -4.27 816 Euro/Dollar 1.2975 Dollar/Yen 94.08 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)