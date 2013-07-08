FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops on strong U.S jobs growth, stimulus fears
July 8, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops on strong U.S jobs growth, stimulus fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a third session
on Monday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin
tapering its bond-buying stimulus after a stronger-than-expected
jobs report. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,219.31 an ounce by
0004 GMT following a 2 percent decline on Friday.
    * Comex gold was higher by about $6 at $1,218.30.
    * U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls
last month, exceeding expectations of 165,000, the Labor
Department said on Friday, cementing expectations the Fed will
start winding down its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
 
    * The Fed is likely to begin shrinking the size of its debt
purchase program, intended to prop up economic growth and
support the labor market, by September, according to the
majority of economists at large Wall Street firms.
 
    * Gold posted its biggest quarterly loss on record, down 23
percent for April-June and hit a near 3-year low of $1,180.71
last month, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the economy was
recovering strongly enough for the bank to begin tapering.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.28 percent to
961.99 tonnes on Friday. 
    * China's May gold imports from Hong Kong jumped more than a
third from the previous month as lower prices attracted buyers
in the world's second biggest bullion consumer. 
    * Jewellers in India are banking on a growing appetite for
diamonds in the country and resilient demand for gold among its
non-residents to offset a slowdown caused by a government
clampdown on imports of the precious metal.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-year high against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as market
expectations grew that the Fed will scale back stimulus as early
as September following solid jobs growth. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600 Germany Trade data 
    0830 Euro zone Sentix index 
    1000 Germany Industrial output 
    1300 ECB Chief Mario Draghi attends EU parliament hearing 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit 

  Precious metals prices 0004 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1219.31   -4.00   -0.33    -27.19
  Spot Silver        18.88    0.02   +0.11    -37.65
  Spot Platinum    1327.50    4.00   +0.30    -13.52
  Spot Palladium    683.75    5.75   +0.85     -1.19
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1218.30    5.60   +0.46    -27.30         5079
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  18.86    0.12   +0.64    -37.78
  Euro/Dollar       1.2817
  Dollar/Yen        101.38
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
