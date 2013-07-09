PRECIOUS-Gold eases on fall in ETF holdings, stimulus fears

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Gold slipped a touch on Tuesday, pressured by a sharp fall in holdings in bullion-backed exchange traded funds and persistent fears over the end of easy central bank money. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down $1 at $1,234.89 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after gaining 1 percent on Monday as the dollar eased from three-year highs. * Comex gold was down slightly at $1,234.50. * Bullion has fallen about 10 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last month said the economy was recovering strongly enough for the U.S. central bank's $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus to be reduced as soon as later this year. * Global stock indexes climbed on Monday as the upcoming U.S. earnings season added to investor optimism after last week's robust U.S. jobs data. * Hedge fund manager John Paulson's gold fund has lost 65 percent of its worth so far this year after the portfolio declined 23 percent last month, two people familiar with the fund said on Monday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.56 percent to 946.96 tonnes on Monday - their lowest since February 2009. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options in the week to July 2, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Monday. * Russian precious metals and gems repository Gokhran hopes to start buying gold again on the domestic market in 2014 after a two-year break, a source told Reuters. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar paused in its rally as investors bought beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar on Tuesday, though its broad uptrend is seen intact as the market tries to position for when the Fed will start to slow its stimulus. * Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.32 percent on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1400 U.S. Employment trends Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1234.89 -1.00 -0.08 -26.25 Spot Silver 19.01 -0.03 -0.16 -37.22 Spot Platinum 1353.49 -4.51 -0.33 -11.82 Spot Palladium 691.25 -3.75 -0.54 -0.11 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1234.50 -0.40 -0.03 -26.33 1821 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.01 -0.03 -0.17 -37.29 624 Euro/Dollar 1.2853 Dollar/Yen 101.04 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)