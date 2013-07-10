PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-week high, China data awaited

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Wednesday not far from a one-week high hit in the previous session, with investors awaiting trade data from China to get more evidence of the economic strength of the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell $2 to $1,247.66 an ounce by 0027 GMT, while Comex gold gained slightly to $1,246.40. * Gold hit a one-week high of $1,260.01 on Tuesday, its second straight daily gain, rising 1 percent on strong physical demand, and as Chinese inflation data boosted the metal's appeal as a hedge. * The cost of borrowing gold surged on Tuesday to the highest since January 2009, reflecting dwindling supplies from bullion banks after heavy liquidation and resilient demand for physical gold products. * The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June policy meeting later in the day and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is also due to speak at a conference. Markets will be looking for clues on whether the central bank would scale back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases that have so far support bullion prices. * The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecast on Tuesday for the fifth time since early last year due to a slowdown in emerging economies and the woes in recession-struck Europe. * Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc has resumed copper concentrate shipments from its mine in Grasberg, Indonesia, but expects output this year to drop by a fifth following a near two-month stoppage. * Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, slowed in the middle of a slack season, but traders expect a mild revival in demand if prices fall below 25,000 rupees mark. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets extended gains on Tuesday and the dollar hit a three-year high, spurred by an optimistic tone among investors after a good start to the U.S. earnings season and last week's strong U.S. June jobs data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) N/A China Exports N/A China Imports 0645 France Industrial output 0800 Italy Industrial output 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories 1800 FOMC releases minutes from June 18-19 meeting 2010 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1247.66 -1.18 -0.09 -25.49 Spot Silver 19.23 0.00 +0.00 -36.49 Spot Platinum 1359.99 -3.51 -0.26 -11.40 Spot Palladium 696.72 0.72 +0.10 0.68 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1246.40 0.50 +0.04 -25.62 2519 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.24 0.10 +0.53 -36.51 575 Euro/Dollar 1.2782 Dollar/Yen 101.07 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)