PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-week high, China data awaited
July 10, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-week high, China data awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Wednesday not far from a one-week high hit in the previous
session, with investors awaiting trade data from China to get
more evidence of the economic strength of the world's
second-biggest consumer of the metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell $2 to $1,247.66 an ounce by 0027
GMT, while Comex gold gained slightly to $1,246.40.
    * Gold hit a one-week high of $1,260.01 on Tuesday, its
second straight daily gain, rising 1 percent on strong physical
demand, and as Chinese inflation data boosted the metal's appeal
as a hedge. 
    * The cost of borrowing gold surged on Tuesday to the
highest since January 2009, reflecting dwindling supplies from
bullion banks after heavy liquidation and resilient demand for
physical gold products. 
    * The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June policy
meeting later in the day and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is also
due to speak at a conference. Markets will be looking for clues
on whether the central bank would scale back its $85 billion
monthly bond purchases that have so far support bullion prices.
    * The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth
forecast on Tuesday for the fifth time since early last year due
to a slowdown in emerging economies and the woes in
recession-struck Europe. 
    * Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc has resumed
copper concentrate shipments from its mine in Grasberg,
Indonesia, but expects output this year to drop by a fifth
following a near two-month stoppage. 
    * Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, slowed in the middle of a slack season, but traders
expect a mild revival in demand if prices fall below 25,000
rupees mark. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets extended gains on Tuesday and the
dollar hit a three-year high, spurred by an optimistic tone
among investors after a good start to the U.S. earnings season
and last week's strong U.S. June jobs data.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    N/A China Exports 
    N/A China Imports 
    0645 France Industrial output 
    0800 Italy Industrial output 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories 
    1800 FOMC releases minutes from June 18-19 meeting 
    2010 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
   
  Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1247.66   -1.18   -0.09    -25.49
  Spot Silver        19.23    0.00   +0.00    -36.49
  Spot Platinum    1359.99   -3.51   -0.26    -11.40
  Spot Palladium    696.72    0.72   +0.10      0.68
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1246.40    0.50   +0.04    -25.62         2519
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.24    0.10   +0.53    -36.51          575
  Euro/Dollar       1.2782
  Dollar/Yen        101.07
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

