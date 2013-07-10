FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes
July 10, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed officials want more job gains before bond buys slow
    * Gold gains suggest Fed could extend stimulus for longer
    * Higher U.S. interest seen negative for gold
    * Coming up: U.S. import, export prices, jobless claims
Thurs

 (Adds market details, comments, update prices)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold ended slightly
higher in choppy trade on Wednesday after the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's June meeting showed many officials wanted more
reassurance the job market was on solid ground before
withdrawing economic stimulus.
    The metal rose as much as 1.3 percent, extending its gain to
a third day. Bullion failed to maintain earlier gains despite
the usual bullish drivers of a tumbling dollar and rallying U.S.
crude futures.  
    Gold turned higher after the minutes of the Fed's latest
policy meeting suggested that it might not be as sure a bet that
the U.S. central bank will scale back its asset buying any time
soon.
    Prior to Wednesday, financial markets had largely reached a
consensus on September as the probable start of a reduction in
the pace of the U.S. central bank's $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases.
    "As gold is reacting positively after the Fed minutes, it's
evident that QE is going to extend for a considerable period of
time," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of Sica
Wealth, which has over $1 billion assets under management.    
    Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,252.63 an ounce by
3:47 PM EDT (1947 GMT), having set a one-week high of $1,265.01.
    U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled
up $1.50 to $1,247.40 prior to the Fed minutes. Volume was at
192,000 lots, about 5 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
    A downgrade of Italy's sovereign credit rating by ratings
agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday underpinned some safe-haven
demand, traders said. 
    Disappointing performance of U.S. 10-year Treasuries
 prices, or rising bond yields, also weighed on gold,
said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets. 
    As gold pays no interest, the rise in returns from U.S.
bonds is seen as negative for the metal.
    
    CHINA DATA
    Gold prices failed to rally further partly because
disappointing Chinese trade data overnight stoked fears of a
slowdown in demand for commodities in the world's second-biggest
economy. 
    China has been a big support for gold prices, which have
lost a quarter of their value this year.
    Investment demand continued to slump. 
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded funds declined a further 7.2 tonnes on Tuesday,
adding to the previous session's 15-tonne drop. The fund is
already on track for its biggest weekly outflow in seven weeks.
    Among other precious metals, silver edged down 0.4
percent to $19.15 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.2 percent to
$1,361.24 an ounce and palladium climbed 2 percent to a
three-week high of $710.25, having earlier hit a three-week high
at $713 an ounce.

 3:47 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1247.40   1.50   0.1  1242.20 1264.50  169,993
 US Silver SEP  19.165  0.027   0.1   18.985  19.405   33,941
 US Plat OCT   1368.10  -0.50   0.0  1356.00 1378.50    5,286
 US Pall SEP    713.80  16.45   2.4   697.85  715.00    3,153
                                                               
 Gold          1252.63   3.79   0.3  1244.53 1265.01         
 Silver         19.150 -0.080  -0.4   19.060  19.420
 Platinum      1361.24  -2.26  -0.2  1356.50 1375.00
 Palladium      710.25  14.25   2.0   699.77  713.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        191,851   206,364   182,100     24.81   -0.03
 US Silver       35,786    67,384    56,312     34.12   -2.30
 US Platinum      5,356    16,723    13,039     27.73   -1.03
 US Palladium     3,177     4,817     5,528                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by James Jukwey, David Evans, Theodore d'Afflisio and
James Dalgleish)

