PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 2-1/2 week high on Fed stimulus hopes
July 11, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 2-1/2 week high on Fed stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Gold jumped to its highest in
more than two weeks on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will continue to pursue
an accommodative monetary policy for now to support the economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 1.8 percent to $1,285.76 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, extending gains into a fourth day. It earlier
climbed to $1,289.35 - its highest since June 24.
    * U.S. gold jumped as much as 3.3 percent to a two-
and-a-half week high of $1,288.3. Spot silver also rose 3
percent to $19.93 - its highest in one and a half weeks. 
    * Bernanke on Wednesday said a highly accommodative policy
was needed for the foreseeable future as inflation remains low
and the employment rate may be overstating the health of the
labour market.  
    * Minutes from the June Fed policy meeting showed that about
half of the bank's policymakers felt the stimulus programme
should be brought to a halt by year end, but many wanted
reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery was on solid ground before
any policy retreat.
    * The Fed has been buying $85 billion a month in U.S.
government and mortgage-related debt.
    * Bullion, which is down about 25 percent this year, has
taken a hit after Bernanke said in May and June that the Fed
could begin tapering the bond purchases later this year.
Wednesday's comments suggest that the bond purchases could last
longer.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent to
939.08 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * India's jewellers could continue a voluntary ban on sales
of gold coins and bars for six months, in support of the
government's efforts to curb imports, a trade body said in a
statement on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar slumped in thin early Asian trade after dovish
comments from Bernanke forced markets to cut bullish bets on the
greenback as they reassessed when the U.S. central bank was
likely to start withdrawing stimulus.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0300 Bank of Japan interest rate decision 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. Import/export prices 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget 
    
  Precious metals prices 0024 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1285.76   22.12   +1.75    -23.22
  Spot Silver        19.88    0.55   +2.85    -34.35
  Spot Platinum    1400.99   28.99   +2.11     -8.73
  Spot Palladium    725.47   12.97   +1.82      4.84
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1283.20   35.80   +2.87    -23.43        24167
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.82   0.65    +3.39    -34.62         4366
  Euro/Dollar       1.3088
  Dollar/Yen         99.47
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
