PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on stimulus hopes, China data eyed
#Gold Market Report
July 15, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on stimulus hopes, China data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on Monday
after posting its biggest weekly percentage increase in nearly
two years, as fears eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
wind down its stimulus programme early.
    Investors were also waiting for GDP figures from China later
in the day for clues on the outlook for bullion in the world's
No.2 consumer of the metal.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,288.61 an
ounce by 0020 GMT, after advancing nearly 5 percent last week.
U.S. gold gained $10 to $1,287.60.
    * Gold notched up its biggest weekly climb since October,
2011 on Friday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S.
central bank was unlikely to phase out its $85 billion monthly
bond buying before unemployment rates improved further. 
    * Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday he
hoped there would never be a need for the island to sell its
gold reserves, stipulated in an international bailout for
Cyprus. News of the potential sale, albeit small, caused the
biggest fall in gold prices in 30 years in April.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised bullish bets in gold
and futures and options for a second straight week, as signs of
tight physical supplies sparked buying, a report by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. 
    * China's GDP growth is expected to have slowed in the
second quarter as weak overseas demand weighs on output and
investment, providing a test for Beijing's resolve to revamp the
world's second-biggest economy in the face of deteriorating
data. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar was marking time early Monday as investors
tensed for key Chinese economic data that could well set the
near term course for Asian currencies. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0200 China Q2 GDP 
    0200 China Industrial output 
    0200 China Retail sales 
    0200 China Urban investment 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales 
    1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories 

  Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg   Volume
  Spot Gold        1288.61    4.32   +0.34    -23.05
  Spot Silver        20.00    0.13   +0.65    -33.95
  Spot Platinum    1410.49    8.99   +0.64     -8.11
  Spot Palladium    722.97    4.97   +0.69      4.48
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1287.60   10.00   +0.78    -23.17        5975
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.98    0.18   +0.92    -34.09        1184
  Euro/Dollar       1.3057
  Dollar/Yen         99.27
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
