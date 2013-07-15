PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on stimulus hopes, China data eyed

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly percentage increase in nearly two years, as fears eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would wind down its stimulus programme early. Investors were also waiting for GDP figures from China later in the day for clues on the outlook for bullion in the world's No.2 consumer of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,288.61 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after advancing nearly 5 percent last week. U.S. gold gained $10 to $1,287.60. * Gold notched up its biggest weekly climb since October, 2011 on Friday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was unlikely to phase out its $85 billion monthly bond buying before unemployment rates improved further. * Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday he hoped there would never be a need for the island to sell its gold reserves, stipulated in an international bailout for Cyprus. News of the potential sale, albeit small, caused the biggest fall in gold prices in 30 years in April. * Hedge funds and money managers raised bullish bets in gold and futures and options for a second straight week, as signs of tight physical supplies sparked buying, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * China's GDP growth is expected to have slowed in the second quarter as weak overseas demand weighs on output and investment, providing a test for Beijing's resolve to revamp the world's second-biggest economy in the face of deteriorating data. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was marking time early Monday as investors tensed for key Chinese economic data that could well set the near term course for Asian currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Q2 GDP 0200 China Industrial output 0200 China Retail sales 0200 China Urban investment 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1400 U.S. Business inventories Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1288.61 4.32 +0.34 -23.05 Spot Silver 20.00 0.13 +0.65 -33.95 Spot Platinum 1410.49 8.99 +0.64 -8.11 Spot Palladium 722.97 4.97 +0.69 4.48 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1287.60 10.00 +0.78 -23.17 5975 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.98 0.18 +0.92 -34.09 1184 Euro/Dollar 1.3057 Dollar/Yen 99.27 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)