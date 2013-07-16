PRECIOUS-Gold up as stable CPI eases stimulus tapering fears

* Dollar drop underpins gold's gains * Markets eye Bernanke congressional testimony Weds, Thurs * Physical gold buying resilient but shows signs of slowing (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday as signs of stabilizing U.S. inflation pressures suggested the Federal Reserve is on track to start tapering its bond purchases later this year rather than imminently. Bullion investors remain focused on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony to U.S. Congressional committees this Wednesday and Thursday, which will be watched for further signs about the timing and speed of its $85 billion monthly mortgage-backed securities buyback. The metal extended gains after the U.S. Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index increased 0.5 percent, the largest rise since February. "The CPI figure is lower than what the Fed wants, so the gold market sees this as tapering is further away," said Carlos Perez-Santalla at brokerage Marex Spectron. Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,290.56 an ounce by 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT). U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $6.90 to $1,290.40 an ounce, with volume at about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold gained 5 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years, after Bernanke said the U.S. central bank needed to keep a stimulative monetary policy in place given an uncertain job market and low inflation. The metal was still down 23 percent this year on heavy fund liquidation due to a lack of inflation and after Bernanke in June hinted at withdrawing monetary stimulus. Gold's appeal as a safe-haven and inflation hedge has been tarnished this year by a stronger dollar, rallying stock markets, and improving bond yields, which all led to rapid outflows from gold-backed exchange traded funds. The top eight gold ETFs monitored by Reuters have seen holdings drop by about 19 million ounces, or $24 billion at current prices, so far this year. This represents a 25 percent drop from a record high reached at the start of 2013. On Tuesday, bullion was supported as the U.S. dollar came under pressure after disappointing U.S. retail sales for June on Monday raised doubts about an imminent reduction in stimulus by the Fed. PHYSICAL DEMAND EASES Demand from the physical gold market remains strong but has showed signs of easing, dealers said. Gold jewellery demand in top buyer India ebbed and was seen as unlikely to gain traction until late August, when seasonal buying during the autumn wedding season and religious festivals should pick up again. Buying from China, which usually provides support for gold during Asian trading hours, was also subdued as buyers waited for clearer price directions, traders said. Premiums for gold bars on the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) fell to $25 over the London spot price from as high as $36 last week, capping price rallies. Silver rose 0.1 percent to $19.91 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.7 percent to $733.25 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $1,420.49 an ounce after data showed the European auto market was very weak in June. Europe is the main market for diesel engines, which mostly use platinum-based catalysts to clean up exhaust emissions. 2:40 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1290.40 6.90 0.5 1275.60 1294.70 116,704 US Silver SEP 19.935 0.096 0.5 19.660 20.045 24,658 US Plat OCT 1425.10 3.70 0.3 1413.40 1434.90 6,560 US Pall SEP 735.60 3.45 0.5 727.00 737.25 2,106 Gold 1290.56 8.57 0.7 1277.73 1295.34 Silver 19.910 0.020 0.1 19.730 20.040 Platinum 1420.49 -1.51 -0.1 1414.00 1430.00 Palladium 733.25 4.75 0.7 730.17 735.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 142,703 193,507 179,431 22.5 -0.43 US Silver 27,093 66,385 56,418 30.6 1.18 US Platinum 6,675 16,183 13,073 27 2.79 US Palladium 2,139 4,399 5,481 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey, Keiron Henderson, David Evans, Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)