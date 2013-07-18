PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, Fed keeps up pressure with stimulus view

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Thursday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but the metal was still under pressure from the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve would eventually end its stimulus programme. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $2.47 an ounce to $1,277.86 by 0035 GMT. * It has dropped more than 20 percent this year, losing its safe-haven appeal on speculation the U.S. central bank could start reining in its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases later in 2013, and halt it altogether by mid-2014. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,277.10 an ounce. * Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase programme later this year, but he left open the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook shifted. * Bernanke will testify before the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday, but is likely to stick to the theme laid out before the House Financial Services Committee. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell then buy back the currency in reaction to Bernanke's comments. * U.S. oil futures were steady at above $106 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, supported by a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles, although a recovery in the dollar acted as a drag. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index 1400 U.S. Leading indicators 1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before Senate Banking Committee PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1277.86 2.47 +0.19 -23.69 Spot Silver 19.37 0.12 +0.62 -36.03 Spot Platinum 1406.74 1.74 +0.12 -8.36 Spot Palladium 732.72 -0.28 -0.04 5.88 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1277.10 -0.40 -0.03 -23.79 2692 COMEX SILVER SEP3 0.19 0.00 -0.31 -99.36 1925 Euro/Dollar 1.3120 Dollar/Yen 99.55 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Paul Tait)