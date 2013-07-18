FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, Fed keeps up pressure with stimulus view
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 18, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, Fed keeps up pressure with stimulus view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Thursday
after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but
the metal was still under pressure from the prospect that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would eventually end its stimulus
programme. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added $2.47 an ounce to $1,277.86 by 0035 GMT.
    
    * It has dropped more than 20 percent this year, losing its
safe-haven appeal on speculation the U.S. central bank could
start reining in its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases
later in 2013, and halt it altogether by mid-2014.
    * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,277.10
an ounce.   
     * Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still
expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase
programme later this year, but he left open the option of
changing that plan if the economic outlook shifted.
 
    * Bernanke will testify before the Senate Banking Committee
later on Thursday, but is likely to stick to the theme laid out
before the House Financial Services Committee.
      * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia
on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell
then buy back the currency in reaction to Bernanke's comments.
 
    * U.S. oil futures were steady at above $106 a barrel in
early Asian trade on Thursday, supported by a drawdown in U.S.
stockpiles, although a recovery in the dollar acted as a drag.
 
               
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0800 Euro zone Current account 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index 
    1400 U.S. Leading indicators 
    1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies 
    before Senate Banking Committee
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1277.86    2.47   +0.19    -23.69
  Spot Silver        19.37    0.12   +0.62    -36.03
  Spot Platinum    1406.74    1.74   +0.12     -8.36
  Spot Palladium    732.72   -0.28   -0.04      5.88
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1277.10   -0.40   -0.03    -23.79         2692
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  0.19    0.00   -0.31    -99.36         1925
  Euro/Dollar       1.3120
  Dollar/Yen         99.55
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.