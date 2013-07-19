FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
July 19, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed, oil-led gains subside

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold was barely changed on
Friday as the prospect of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus programme dented its safe haven appeal and offset
overnight gains driven by a rally in crude oil prices. 
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold hit a low around $1,282 an ounce and stood at
$1,283.94 by 0033 GMT, little changed from Thursday.  
    * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,283.40 an
ounce.
    * Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking before the Senate
Banking Committee, reiterated comments he made on Wednesday to
the House Financial Services Committee. He stressed that the
timeline for winding down the Fed's stimulus program was not set
in stone. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.10 percent to
935.17 tonnes on Thursday from 936.07 tonnes on Wednesday.
 
    * Gold traders in India refrained from stocking up in a
seasonally slack period in anticipation of price falls after the
yellow metal recovered a tad from its lowest level in a week.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. crude clung to overnight gains above $108 a barrel in
early Asian trade on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke reassured markets over the timeline for winding down
its stimulus programme. 
     * The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance
against the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data,
higher Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to
testimony from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Producer prices 
    0800 Italy Industrial orders 
    G20 Finance ministers and central bank chiefs' meeting 
    (to July 20)
       
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1283.94   -0.55   -0.04    -23.33
  Spot Silver        19.38    0.04   +0.21    -36.00
  Spot Platinum    1414.75    2.25   +0.16     -7.83
  Spot Palladium    742.22   -0.28   -0.04      7.26
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1283.40   -0.80   -0.06    -23.42         1183
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  0.19    0.00   -0.23    -99.36          214
  Euro/Dollar       1.3100
  Dollar/Yen        100.72
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
