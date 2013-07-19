PRECIOUS-Gold little changed, oil-led gains subside

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold was barely changed on Friday as the prospect of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme dented its safe haven appeal and offset overnight gains driven by a rally in crude oil prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold hit a low around $1,282 an ounce and stood at $1,283.94 by 0033 GMT, little changed from Thursday. * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,283.40 an ounce. * Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, reiterated comments he made on Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee. He stressed that the timeline for winding down the Fed's stimulus program was not set in stone. * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.10 percent to 935.17 tonnes on Thursday from 936.07 tonnes on Wednesday. * Gold traders in India refrained from stocking up in a seasonally slack period in anticipation of price falls after the yellow metal recovered a tad from its lowest level in a week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. crude clung to overnight gains above $108 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured markets over the timeline for winding down its stimulus programme. * The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance against the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data, higher Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to testimony from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices 0800 Italy Industrial orders G20 Finance ministers and central bank chiefs' meeting (to July 20) PRICES Precious metals prices 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1283.94 -0.55 -0.04 -23.33 Spot Silver 19.38 0.04 +0.21 -36.00 Spot Platinum 1414.75 2.25 +0.16 -7.83 Spot Palladium 742.22 -0.28 -0.04 7.26 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1283.40 -0.80 -0.06 -23.42 1183 COMEX SILVER SEP3 0.19 0.00 -0.23 -99.36 214 Euro/Dollar 1.3100 Dollar/Yen 100.72 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)