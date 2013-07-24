FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops 2 percent on improved economic outlook
July 24, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops 2 percent on improved economic outlook

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* US new home sales up, European manufacturing improves
    * US gold option interest rises to record high
    * China's manufacturing, hiring lose momentum
    * Coming up: U.S. durable goods, jobless claims data
Thursday

 (Adds trade quotes, market details, updates prices)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than two
percent on Wednesday as signs of continued economic recovery
both in the United States and Europe prompted funds to exit the
bullion market after reaching a one-month high earlier in the
day.
    A combination of a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar, tumbling
crude oil futures and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields - seen as
U.S. short-term interest rates - hit bullion's appeal as a
hedge, added to gold's biggest one-day loss in a month. 
  
    Gold extended losses throughout the session after data
showed new U.S. home sales vaulted to a five-year high in June.
Other reports showed that private industry in the euro zone
expanded for the first time in more than a year in July, a month
when U.S. manufacturing output and hiring grew.
  
    "The higher U.S. Treasury yields and strong economic data is
renewing the idea that maybe the Fed would start tapering in
September" earlier than gold investors had thought, said Bill
O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. 
    Gold has gained recently after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said last week the U.S. central bank still expects to
start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this
year, but he left open the option of changing that plan if the
economic outlook shifted.  
    Spot gold was down 2.1 percent to $1,319.24 an ounce
by 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT), after earlier hitting $1,347.69 an
ounce, its highest since June 20.
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $15
an ounce at $1,319.70, with trading volume in line with its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. 
    Open interest in Comex gold options rose to a record high on
Tuesday, CME data showed, and a fund manager said it could lead
to more choppiness in the market.
    "The more activities you see in the options and futures
market, the more likely you are going to see this extreme
volatility," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at New
Jersey-based Sica Wealth, which oversees more than $1 billion in
client assets.
    However, open interest is likely to drop sharply after
Thursday's August option expiry, said COMEX gold options floor
trader Jonathan Jossen. This is because of the heavy positioning
of strikes above $1,800 an ounce which were put when gold prices
were trading sharply higher, he said.
    News of the continuation of outflows from gold
exchange-traded funds also hurt gold, with the largest, SPDR
Gold Trust, reporting a 1.5 tonne drop in its holdings on
Tuesday. 

    ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IN FOCUS
    In contrast to the improving U.S. and European economic
outlook, signs of slowing Chinese growth allow more room for
policymakers to stimulate the world's second-largest economy,
increasing gold's inflation-hedge appeal. 
    China's overall PMI of business conditions fell in June to
its weakest since August 2012, and its employment sub-index slid
to the lowest since the depths of the global financial crisis in
early 2009. Chinese growth has slowed in nine of the past 10
quarters.
    Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.8
percent to $20.08 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.1 percent to
$1,446.25 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.6 percent to
$743.75 an ounce.
 3:29 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1319.70 -15.00  -1.1  1312.70 1348.70  168,995
 US Silver SEP  20.020 -0.234  -1.2   19.965  20.490   36,632
 US Plat OCT   1455.20  12.10   0.8  1441.60 1464.60    9,760
 US Pall SEP    745.30   5.85   0.8   735.55  750.50    4,037
                                                               
 Gold          1319.24 -28.25  -2.1  1313.93 1347.69         
 Silver         20.080 -0.370  -1.8   20.020  20.500
 Platinum      1446.25  -1.25  -0.1  1443.00 1460.00
 Palladium      743.75   4.75   0.6   738.16  748.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        214,972   200,419   179,627     24.19    2.75
 US Silver       39,344    62,474    56,491     29.48   -1.18
 US Platinum      9,844    14,904    13,070     23.93   -0.93
 US Palladium     4,157     4,367     5,468                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)

