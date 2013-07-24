PRECIOUS-Gold drops 2 percent on improved economic outlook

* US new home sales up, European manufacturing improves * US gold option interest rises to record high * China's manufacturing, hiring lose momentum * Coming up: U.S. durable goods, jobless claims data Thursday (Adds trade quotes, market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than two percent on Wednesday as signs of continued economic recovery both in the United States and Europe prompted funds to exit the bullion market after reaching a one-month high earlier in the day. A combination of a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar, tumbling crude oil futures and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields - seen as U.S. short-term interest rates - hit bullion's appeal as a hedge, added to gold's biggest one-day loss in a month. Gold extended losses throughout the session after data showed new U.S. home sales vaulted to a five-year high in June. Other reports showed that private industry in the euro zone expanded for the first time in more than a year in July, a month when U.S. manufacturing output and hiring grew. "The higher U.S. Treasury yields and strong economic data is renewing the idea that maybe the Fed would start tapering in September" earlier than gold investors had thought, said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. Gold has gained recently after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year, but he left open the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook shifted. Spot gold was down 2.1 percent to $1,319.24 an ounce by 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT), after earlier hitting $1,347.69 an ounce, its highest since June 20. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $15 an ounce at $1,319.70, with trading volume in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Open interest in Comex gold options rose to a record high on Tuesday, CME data showed, and a fund manager said it could lead to more choppiness in the market. "The more activities you see in the options and futures market, the more likely you are going to see this extreme volatility," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at New Jersey-based Sica Wealth, which oversees more than $1 billion in client assets. However, open interest is likely to drop sharply after Thursday's August option expiry, said COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen. This is because of the heavy positioning of strikes above $1,800 an ounce which were put when gold prices were trading sharply higher, he said. News of the continuation of outflows from gold exchange-traded funds also hurt gold, with the largest, SPDR Gold Trust, reporting a 1.5 tonne drop in its holdings on Tuesday. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IN FOCUS In contrast to the improving U.S. and European economic outlook, signs of slowing Chinese growth allow more room for policymakers to stimulate the world's second-largest economy, increasing gold's inflation-hedge appeal. China's overall PMI of business conditions fell in June to its weakest since August 2012, and its employment sub-index slid to the lowest since the depths of the global financial crisis in early 2009. Chinese growth has slowed in nine of the past 10 quarters. Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.8 percent to $20.08 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $1,446.25 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.6 percent to $743.75 an ounce. 3:29 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1319.70 -15.00 -1.1 1312.70 1348.70 168,995 US Silver SEP 20.020 -0.234 -1.2 19.965 20.490 36,632 US Plat OCT 1455.20 12.10 0.8 1441.60 1464.60 9,760 US Pall SEP 745.30 5.85 0.8 735.55 750.50 4,037 Gold 1319.24 -28.25 -2.1 1313.93 1347.69 Silver 20.080 -0.370 -1.8 20.020 20.500 Platinum 1446.25 -1.25 -0.1 1443.00 1460.00 Palladium 743.75 4.75 0.6 738.16 748.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 214,972 200,419 179,627 24.19 2.75 US Silver 39,344 62,474 56,491 29.48 -1.18 US Platinum 9,844 14,904 13,070 23.93 -0.93 US Palladium 4,157 4,367 5,468 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)