FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold eases further on strong economic data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 25, 2013 / 12:26 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases further on strong economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses on
Thursday after falling 2 percent the session before as robust
economic data from the United States and Europe dented its
safe-haven appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dropped 0.09 percent to $1,319.46 an
ounce by 0008 GMT. It fell 2 percent on Wednesday as signs of
continued economic recovery prompted funds to exit the bullion
market after the metal hit a one-month high earlier in the day.
    * New U.S. home sales vaulted to a five-year peak in June,
while private industry in the euro zone expanded for the first
time in more than a year in July. 
    * Goldman Sachs is sticking to its average forecast of
$1,413 for an ounce of gold this year as it does not see sharp
reductions in U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus, after fears of such
cuts drove bullion prices to near three-year lows recently.
 
    * Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd, the world's
third biggest gold producer, is forecasting a flat year of gold
output as it cuts operating costs. 
    * Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a net
loss on Wednesday, hurt in part by a maintenance shutdown, and
said it was "reviewing all aspects" of its business in light of
the recent drop in gold prices. 
    * Gold traders in India braced for a fall in supply and
higher premiums ahead of festivals, as the central bank's steps
to restrict imports are expected to cut supplies for domestic
consumption. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was broadly higher on Thursday as upbeat U.S.
housing data and a rise in Treasury yields reminded investors
the country was still closer to tempering its monetary stimulus
than any other major economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0800 Germany Ifo business climate 
    0800 Italy Consumer confidence 
    0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 

  Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1319.46   -1.23   -0.09    -21.20
  Spot Silver        20.12   -0.02   -0.10    -33.55
  Spot Platinum    1437.75   -5.17   -0.36     -6.34
  Spot Palladium    746.75    2.60   +0.35      7.91
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1319.40   -0.10   -0.01    -21.27         3198
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  20.10    0.08   +0.40    -33.68          585
  Euro/Dollar       1.3190
  Dollar/Yen        100.36
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.