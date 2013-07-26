FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weaker dlr, headed for 3rd weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 26, 2013 / 12:36 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weaker dlr, headed for 3rd weekly gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Friday and
was headed for its third straight weekly gain, helped by a
weaker dollar and hopes of a prolonged period of easy monetary
policy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had climbed 0.07 percent to $1,333.95 an
ounce by 0014 GMT, after gaining about 1 percent in the previous
session. 
    * U.S. data showed that new claims for jobless benefits
edged higher last week, but remained within a range that
suggests the labour market's recovery is on track.
 
    * Investors fear that strong U.S. economic numbers would
prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering its stimulus
measures sooner rather than later. 
    * China's gold demand could hit a record 1,000 tonnes this
year, the World Gold Council said on Thursday, which means it
would overtake India as the world's biggest bullion consumer.
 
    * Gold premiums in India jumped to $20 an ounce over London
spot prices on Thursday due to short supplies even as traders,
looking to stock up for festivals, waited for prices to fall
further from their highest level in more than a month. 
    * Gold mining companies are expected to cut their gold
hedging position by 20 tonnes on a net basis in 2013 even though
the price of bullion has fallen sharply, precious metals
consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said on Thursday.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 percent to
927.36 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * Goldcorp Inc, the world's largest gold miner by
market capitalisation, posted weaker-than-expected second
quarter results on Thursday, hit by a sharp drop in the gold
price and a $2 billion non-cash impairment charge.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar languished at one-month lows against a basket
of major currencies on Friday, having suffered a setback
overnight as investors turned cautious ahead of next week's Fed
policy meeting. [USD/
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0600 Germany Import prices 
    0645 France Consumer confidence 

  Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1333.95    0.91   +0.07    -20.34
  Spot Silver        20.26    0.05   +0.25    -33.09
  Spot Platinum    1447.50    1.50   +0.10     -5.70
  Spot Palladium    738.00    1.00   +0.14      6.65
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1333.80    5.00   +0.38    -20.41         1646
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  20.25    0.09   +0.45    -33.20          510
  Euro/Dollar       1.3275
  Dollar/Yen         99.15
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.