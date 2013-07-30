FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Fed outcome
#Gold Market Report
July 30, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Fed outcome

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Tuesday as
traders shied away from taking big bets ahead of a key Federal
Reserve meeting beginning later in the day.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had edged up 0.05 percent to $1,327.61 an
ounce by 0007 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday as investors
took profits after three weeks of gains. 
    * U.S. gold dropped about $1 to $1,327.50.
    * The Fed starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and
is expected to release its latest statement on Wednesday
afternoon. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to reaffirm
its near-zero interest rate stance.
    * The meeting should also provide clues on when the central
bank will start dialling back its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases.  
    * Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer, jumped
to $25-30 an ounce on London prices due to the scarcity of the
metal ahead of a series of festivals and import restrictions.
 
    * Precious metals miner Polymetal, part-owned by
Russian billionaire Alexander Nesis, said it would write down
the value of assets by up to $340 million because of a steep
fall in the price of gold. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday as the euro faltered ahead of
chart resistance and a three-day rally in the yen lost a bit of
steam. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 
    0900 Euro zone Business climate 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1200 Germany CPI 
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 
    N/A Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day policy 
meeting
    
  Precious metals prices 0007 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1327.61    0.62   +0.05    -20.72
  Spot Silver        19.82    0.01   +0.05    -34.54
  Spot Platinum    1437.99   -1.51   -0.10     -6.32
  Spot Palladium    739.72   -2.28   -0.31      6.90
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1327.50   -0.90   -0.07    -20.78          759
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.83   -0.03   -0.17    -34.57          401
  Euro/Dollar       1.3258
  Dollar/Yen         98.17
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
