FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight, awaits Fed stimulus outlook
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 31, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight, awaits Fed stimulus outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Gold held tight on Wednesday,
heading for its best monthly gain since January 2012, as traders
hope for a strong cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it
will start scaling back stimulus measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,325.59 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after falling a tad in the previous session. 
U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,326.00.
    * Bullion has gained nearly 8 percent in July after the Fed
assured financial markets it would only start phasing out its
monetary stimulus when it was sure the U.S. economy was strong
enough to stand on its own. 
    * The Fed will release a statement Wednesday afternoon after
its two-day monthly policy meeting. Traders will be looking for
clues as to when the U.S. central bank will start tapering its
$85 billion monthly bond purchases.
    * U.S. GDP data and a private jobs report will also be
released on Wednesday, which will help gauge the strength of the
economy. 
    * The top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday she was
examining insider trading rules for commodities, further
stepping up scrutiny of Wall Street's role in trading anything
from oil to metals. 
    * David Einhorn, head of hedge fund Greenlight Capital, said
his optimism about gold "has not changed" and that his
investment portfolio now had an equal exposure to gold miners
and gold bullion. He said the position was not hedged.
 
    * Russian gold production increased by 12.4 percent in the
first five months of 2013 compared with the same period last
year, the industry lobby said on Tuesday. 
    * India's imports of gold have halted since July 22, sending
premiums for scarce stocks soaring, as traders in the world's
biggest bullion buyer try to puzzle out new central bank rules
that tie imports to export volumes. 
    * Gold prices in India could rise past their highest level
in more than 15 weeks hit on Tuesday, helped by a weakness in
the local currency, traders said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar eked out modest gains on Tuesday, off its
five-week low. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600 Germany Retail sales 
    0755 Germany Unemployment rate 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation 
    0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 
    1215 U.S. ADP employment report 
    1230 U.S. Q2 GDP Advance 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 
    1800 Federal Open Market Committee announces outcome of 
         policy meeting
    
  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1325.59   -1.10   -0.08    -20.84
  Spot Silver        19.74    0.03   +0.15    -34.81
  Spot Platinum    1430.74   -3.76   -0.26     -6.79
  Spot Palladium    727.97    0.70   +0.10      5.20
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1326.00    2.00   +0.15    -20.87          280
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.71    0.03   +0.13    -34.98          369
  Euro/Dollar       1.3265
  Dollar/Yen         97.89
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.