PRECIOUS-Gold climbs after dovish Fed comments
August 1, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs after dovish Fed comments

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve said it would continue to support the
U.S. economy by buying back bonds, even as U.S. economic growth
and jobs data painted a brighter outlook.
    U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent, pushing
up prices of other precious metals. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,328.31 an ounce by
0016 GMT, after posting its strongest month since January 2012. 
    * U.S. gold gained 1 percent to $1,327.40, while
silver futures also rose 1 percent.
    * The Fed on Wednesday said it would keep buying $85 billion
in mortgage and Treasury securities per month in an effort to
strengthen an economy that it said was still challenged by
federal budget-tightening. It did not give an indication on when
it would start tapering. 
    * A government report on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy
expanded at a faster-than-expected 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter. The ADP National Employment Report showed
private employers added 200,000 jobs in July, maintaining June's
pace. 
    * The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers rose to a 12-year high in June for a second
month, at an average of 29.0 million ounces a day, data from
industry group the London Bullion Market Association showed.
 
    * The price of gold has room to increase even if U.S.
interest rates keep rising as an improving economy should boost
demand by jewellers and manufacturers, a report by the World
Gold Council trade group said on Wednesday. 
    * Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins climbed 66
percent in July on a year-on-year basis, as retail investors
snap up physical gold products, data on the U.S. Mint's website
showed on Wednesday. 
    * Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, are refraining from fresh shipments on uncertainty in
import policy, supporting premiums even as prices hit their
highest level in more than three-and-a-half months. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar wallowed at six-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday, having slipped overnight after
the Fed gave no fresh hint that it was preparing to scale back
stimulus at its next meeting in September. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 
    0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final 
    0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI 
    0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI 
    0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI 
    1145 European Central Bank policy decision 
    1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI 
    1400 U.S. Construction spending 

  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1328.31    5.82   +0.44    -20.68
  Spot Silver        19.85    0.05   +0.25    -34.45
  Spot Platinum    1436.49    2.49   +0.17     -6.42
  Spot Palladium    726.47    0.47   +0.06      4.98
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1327.40   15.00   +1.14    -20.79         20
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.82    0.19   +0.98    -34.60        623
  Euro/Dollar       1.3303                                           
  Dollar/Yen         97.73                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                         
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
