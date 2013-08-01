FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, stronger dollar
August 1, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spot gold reverses earlier gains, Comex gold up 1 pct
    * Fed provides no guidance on tapering timeline
    * U.S. GDP, jobs data stronger than expected

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold reversed early gains on
Thursday as the dollar crept off six-week lows on brighter U.S.
economic data and investors fretted about a pull-back in
monetary stimulus despite dovish comments from the Federal
Reserve.
    The Fed on Wednesday said the bank will continue to support
the U.S. economy but gave no indication of an imminent end to
its bond buying programme, which has supported the metal's
inflation-hedge appeal. 
    "I think people might be hard pressed to come up with really
a compelling reason to put new positions on gold based on that
one statement," said one Hong Kong-based precious metals trader.
    "If we see a very strong recovery in the employment
situation, that will unsettle the markets," he added.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is due for release on Friday,    
and will follow Wednesday's gross domestic product and jobs data
that painted a brighter picture of economic growth.
 
    Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,319.46 an ounce by
0658 GMT, after rising more than 7 percent in July to post its
strongest month since January 2012. Silver fell 1
percent, while platinum and palladium were higher.
    U.S. gold gained as much as 1 percent.
    The dollar index gained 0.6 percent, though it was
still near six-week lows. 
    Physical demand for bullion also remained quiet. Shanghai
gold futures turned negative after gaining at the open,
indicating soft buying in China - the world's second biggest
bullion consumer. 
    In top buyer India, gold imports have come to a halt due to
uncertainty in import policy, keeping premiums high at around
$45 an ounce over London prices. 
    The Indian central bank has still not issued any
clarification to importing agencies regarding a rule that ties
imports to exports, a Mumbai-based dealer said. 
    Logistics firms have not cleared a single shipment since the
rule was announced on July 22, the dealer said.
    
  Precious metals prices 0658 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1319.46   -3.03   -0.23    -21.20
  Spot Silver        19.64   -0.16   -0.81    -35.14
  Spot Platinum    1434.24    0.24   +0.02     -6.56
  Spot Palladium    727.22    1.22   +0.17      5.09
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1318.70    6.30   +0.48    -21.31          152
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.62   -0.01   -0.07    -35.28         5685
  Euro/Dollar       1.3253
  Dollar/Yen         98.69
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
