PRECIOUS-Gold slips, heads for biggest weekly loss in a month
August 2, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a fifth session
on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month as
strong U.S. data raised fears of an early end to the Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dropped 0.06 percent to $1,307.09 an
ounce by 0004 GMT, bringing losses this week close to 2 percent.
    * U.S. gold slipped about $4 to $1,306.80.
    * U.S. factory activity jumped to a two-year high in July
and first-time applications for jobless benefits hit a
5-1/2-year low last week, supporting views that the Fed could
start tapering its $85 billion monthly stimulus later this year.
 
    * The European Central Bank left interest rates at a record
low 0.5 percent on Thursday and affirmed that they will remain
there for some while to come and could yet fall further.
 
    * Markets are now waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due
later on Friday.
    * Ouflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed with holdings falling
0.68 percent to 921.05 tonnes on Thursday after a six-day pause.
 
    * Barrick Gold Corp - the world's largest gold
producer - posted an $8.7 billion writedown on Thursday, slashed
its dividend and lowered capital spending forecasts for the year
on falling gold prices. 
    * Gold premiums in India remained above $40 an ounce over
London spot prices as importers halted shipments, creating a
supply crunch. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on
Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after
a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Fed plan to start
reducing stimulus this year. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0900 Euro zone Producer prices 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 
    1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 
    1230 U.S. Personal income 
    1345 U.S. ISM-New York business index 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders 

  Precious metals prices 0004 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1307.09   -0.75   -0.06    -21.94
  Spot Silver        19.61    0.03   +0.15    -35.24
  Spot Platinum    1434.50   -2.00   -0.14     -6.55
  Spot Palladium    727.72   -3.78   -0.52      5.16
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1306.80   -4.40   -0.34    -22.02         5034
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.58   -0.05   -0.25    -35.41          724
  Euro/Dollar       1.3209
  Dollar/Yen         99.43
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

