PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on weaker dollar
#Gold Market Report
August 6, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday as
the dollar slipped, but the metal remained near its lowest in
two weeks as strong economic data from the United States and
Britain dented its safe-haven appeal.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.15 percent to $1,305.26 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent the session before.
    * U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,304.70.
    * Gold has lost close to a quarter of its value this year on
fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb its
commodities-friendly bond purchases on signs of recovery in the
housing and labour markets. 
    * Growth in the U.S. services sector rebounded from a
three-year low, data showed on Monday, while British businesses
boomed and activity at euro zone companies expanded, albeit
modestly, in July for the first time in 18 months.
 
    * The Fed is nearer to dialling back its massive bond-buying
programme after the unemployment rate dropped last month, a top
official at the central bank said on Monday. 
    * Gold importers in India stayed on the sidelines for a
third straight week due to policy uncertainty on shipments and
supporting premiums. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped 0.16 percent to
917.14 tonnes on Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stocks on Wall Street retreated from record levels during
a quiet trading day on Monday, while the dollar fell against the
yen as investors weighed the likelihood of when the Fed will
pare its economic stimulus. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0800 Italy Industrial output 
    0900 Italy Q2 GDP 
    1000 Germany Industrial orders 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1230 U.S. International trade 
  Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1305.26    1.92   +0.15    -22.05
  Spot Silver        19.70    0.01   +0.05    -34.94
  Spot Platinum    1445.74   -0.76   -0.05     -5.81
  Spot Palladium    731.00    0.00   +0.00      5.64
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1304.70    2.30   +0.18    -22.14         1918
 
  Euro/Dollar       1.3260
  Dollar/Yen         98.06
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

