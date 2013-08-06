FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold down 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low on U.S. data
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold down 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low on U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. international trade data points to strong economy
    * Fed could reduce stimulus as early as September -Chicago
Fed's Evans
    * Physical demand in China quiet, import falls
    * Coming up: U.S. consumer credit Wednesday

 (Adds comments from Fed's Evan, updates market activity, adds
second byline, dateline)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest
in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, losing 1.5 percent after
encouraging U.S. economic data showing the trade gap narrowed
and more indications the Federal Reserve could withdraw its
monetary stimulus as early as next month.
    Bullion's failure to hold above $1,300 an ounce earlier in
the day triggered technical selling, traders said. 
    Gold was under pressure after Monday's international trade
data showed the U.S. economy likely grew faster than initially
reported in the second quarter, thanks to a sharp narrowing in
the trade deficit to its lowest in more than 3-1/2 years in June
as exports touched a record high and imports fell.
 
    Also weighing on gold was uncertainty over the time frame of
the Fed's planned reduction of its bond purchases to stimulate
the economy known as quantitative easing.
    Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank, said on Tuesday the Fed will probably reduce its stimulus
program later this year, and depending on the economic data
could do so as early as next month. 
    "While a pushback in QE withdrawal expectations may
provide some relief for the bullion market and help engineer a
short term rally, the implications behind this action is
ultimately negative for gold," said James Steel, chief metals
analyst at HSBC.
    Spot gold fell 1.5 percent to $1,283.60 an ounce by
2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT), having earlier dropped as much as 1.9
percent to its lowest since July 18 at $1,279.24 an ounce
earlier. 
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$19.90 at $1,282.50 an ounce, with trading volume about 30
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.  
    Tuesday's pullback was exacerbated by technical selling as
automatic stop-loss orders were placed by traders below the
$1,300 an ounce mark to limit losses, traders said.
    Gold has lost around 25 percent of its value this year on
fears the Fed will curb its monetary stimulus on signs of
economic recovery.

    PHYSICAL DEMAND SLOWS
    The precious metal was also weakened on signs of waning
physical Asian demand. China's total gold imports from Hong Kong
fell to 111.718 tonnes in June from 126.949 tonnes in May, as
prices for the precious metal fell. 
    Gold importers in top bullion consumer India remained on the
sidelines for a third straight week due to policy uncertainty on
shipments, and premiums eased. 
    As a gauge of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, fell 0.2 percent to 917.14 tonnes on Monday. 
 
    Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.8
percent to $19.54 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.4 percent to
$1,426.49 an ounce and palladium lost 1.4 percent to
$720.50 an ounce.

 2:50 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1282.50 -19.90  -1.5  1278.10 1306.40  130,737
 US Silver SEP  19.523 -0.197  -1.0   19.455  19.780   32,388
 US Plat OCT   1427.80 -20.30  -1.4  1422.50 1454.70    9,026
 US Pall SEP    722.80 -12.40  -1.7   716.45  732.90    3,046
                                                               
 Gold          1283.60 -19.74  -1.5  1279.24 1306.66         
 Silver         19.540 -0.150  -0.8   19.510  19.790
 Platinum      1426.49 -20.01  -1.4  1424.50 1450.00
 Palladium      720.50 -10.50  -1.4   720.52  731.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        146,647   215,991   187,673     26.15    0.74
 US Silver       39,948    52,037    54,783     27.94   -0.18
 US Platinum      9,245    12,544    12,489     21.25    0.00
 US Palladium     3,344     3,819     5,331                  
                                                               
  

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by James Jukwey and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
