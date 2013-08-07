FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops to three-week lows on stimulus fears
August 7, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops to three-week lows on stimulus fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a
third session on Wednesday, falling to a three-week low after
strong U.S. trade data and comments by a Federal Reserve
official stoked fears that the U.S. central bank could start
tapering its stimulus from next month. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dropped 0.5 percent to $1,275.41 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after losing over 1.5 percent on Tuesday. The
metal hit a trough of $1,275.36 on Wednesday, its lowest since
July 18.
    * U.S. gold dropped $8 to $1,274.50.
    * The U.S. economy likely grew faster than initially
reported in the second quarter, thanks to a sharp narrowing in
the trade deficit to its lowest in more than 3-1/2 years in June
as exports touched a record high and imports fell.
 
    * The Fed will probably reduce its massive bond-buying
stimulus programme later this year, and depending on economic
data could do so as early as September, a top central bank
official said on Tuesday. 
    * A dramatic drop in the recycling of gold jewellery was
helping to rebalance the global bullion market, now in surplus,
and could set the stage for a price recovery, the
industry-funded World Gold Council said on Tuesday.
 
    * German gold trading company Degussa Goldhandel said on
Tuesday it had acquired regional precious metals dealer SilviOr
GmbH, in a bid to expand trading and vaulting capacity to meet
expected growth in coin and bar demand. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to
915.04 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar fell broadly on Tuesday, hitting a six-week low
against the yen, as investors pared back bets on the U.S.
currency on uncertainty about when the Fed will start reducing
its bond purchases. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Trade data 
    1000 Germany Industrial output 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit 

  Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1275.41   -5.88   -0.46    -23.84
  Spot Silver        19.43   -0.05   -0.26    -35.83
  Spot Platinum    1417.74   -6.76   -0.47     -7.64
  Spot Palladium    720.00   -0.50   -0.07      4.05
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1274.50   -8.00   -0.62    -23.95         4425
 
  Euro/Dollar       1.3297
  Dollar/Yen         97.46
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
