PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, stimulus worries

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a third session out of four on Thursday, staying below $1,300 on a stronger dollar and fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus from next month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,284.50 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. * U.S. gold lost about $1 to $1,284. * The Fed could soon begin reducing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus if recent improvement in the U.S. job market persists, the president of the Cleveland Fed, Sandra Pianalto, said on Wednesday. * Other key Fed policy makers, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, said earlier this week that the U.S. central bank could cut stimulus as early as September, depending on economic data. * The greater popularity of bearish option bets over bullish ones suggests that gold is more likely headed for another tumble instead of a sharp rally. * The Bank of England broke with tradition on Wednesday, planning to keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which it said could take three years. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5 percent to 910.53 tonnes on Wednesday. * AngloGold Ashanti, the world's third-largest bullion producer, promised to cut more costs after it swung to a second-quarter loss, dragged lower by a plunging gold price that has forced it to reduce staff and scrap its quarterly dividend. * Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, remained on the sidelines on Wednesday as they awaited clarity from the government on operational issues for shipments. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar rebounded slightly on Thursday but was still near seven-week lows after the yen ploughed through major resistance levels in a stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined the fight as the market brought forward the day when UK rates might start to rise. DATA/EVENTS China Exports yy Jul China Imports yy Jul China Trade balance Jul Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1284.50 -2.64 -0.21 -23.29 Spot Silver 19.51 -0.05 -0.26 -35.57 Spot Platinum 1432.25 -3.46 -0.24 -6.69 Spot Palladium 720.97 0.00 +0.00 4.19 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1284.00 -1.30 -0.10 -23.38 1707 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.51 0.00 -0.02 -35.64 366 Euro/Dollar 1.3333 Dollar/Yen 96.76 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)