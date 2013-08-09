FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up for third session on weaker dollar
#Gold Market Report
August 9, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold up for third session on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a third session
on Friday, eking out a small gain for the week and pulling
further away from a three-week trough as a softer U.S. dollar
offset fears of a tapering in stimulus measures next month.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,313.25 an ounce by
0029 GMT, after gaining about 2 percent in the previous session.
    * A gauge of the trend in layoffs of American workers fell
last week to its lowest since before the 2007-09 recession, a
hopeful sign for the U.S. economy. 
     * The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting back
on its massive bond-buying program next month, as long as
economic data continues to improve, a top Fed official known for
his opposition to the program said on Thursday. 
    * In South Africa, production of platinum group metals fell
18.9 percent in June in the world's largest producer of the
precious metal, while gold output dropped 14.1 percent due to
the lingering effects of labour unrest. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said it saw outflows of 1.2 tonnes on
Thursday brining total holdings to 909.33 tonnes. 
    * Hecla Mining Co said it has started to hedge its
precious metal shipments after a drastic fall in spot prices
pushed the company to report a surprise loss. 
    * Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, had outflows of $778.3 million in the latest
week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 

    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar licked its wounds on Friday after steep losses
over five straight days, holding near a seven-week low against a
basket of currencies as risk-seeking investors abandoned the
greenback after surprisingly strong trade figures from China.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130  China CPI yy Jul                       
    0130  China PPI yy Jul                       
    0500  Japan Consumer confid index Jul        
    0530  China Industrial output Jul            
    0530  China Retail sales Jul                 
    0530  China Urban investment yy Jul          
    0645  France Industrial output Jun           
    1400  U.S. wholesale inventories June
    1930  US CFTC commitment of traders data     
    
  Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1313.25    1.86   +0.14    -21.58
  Spot Silver        20.23    0.03   +0.15    -33.19
  Spot Platinum    1488.99    1.99   +0.13     -3.00
  Spot Palladium    736.97    0.97   +0.13      6.50
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1312.60    2.70   +0.21    -21.67         1745
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  20.22    0.03   +0.13    -33.28          585
  Euro/Dollar       1.3375
  Dollar/Yen         96.88
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
