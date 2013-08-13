FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases after sharp jump, still near 3-week high
August 13, 2013 / 12:36 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after sharp jump, still near 3-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Tuesday after
posting sharp gains in the previous session but was still near
three-week highs on hopes that physical buyers and investors
will return to the market. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,332.56 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, not far from a three-week high of $1,343.06. 
    * Gold rose nearly 2 percent on Monday on strong Chinese
gold consumption and an inflow to gold-backed exchange-traded
funds.
    * China's gold consumption surged in the first six months of
the year as sliding prices of the metal lured buyers, data
showed, reinforcing expectations that the nation will overtake
India as the world's top gold consumer this year.
 
    * Central banks, key players in gold's meteoric 12-year
rise, are losing enthusiasm for the metal as official sector
purchases show signs of decline, with fading emerging market
buying power and lower prices expected to see the pace slow
further. 
    * Indians bought more gold in July than June despite a
series of moves by the central bank to strangle supplies, and
their insatiable appetite has forced neighbouring countries to
take steps to curb their own imports. 
    * China has fined five domestic jewellers 10.1 million yuan
($1.7 million) for fixing their prices, state media said on
Monday. 
    * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the government
will take steps to curb imports of gold and silver, and look to
contain gold imports at 850 tonnes this year.  
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar rallied on Monday on anticipation that U.S.
economic data this week will prompt the Federal Reserve to scale
back its monetary stimulus program sooner rather than later.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0830 - UK Inflation For July 
    0830 - UK Producer Prices For July Ppi 
    0900 - Euro Zone Industrial Production For June 
    1230 - U.S. Retail Sales For July 
    1255 - Redbook Weekly U.S. Retail Sales 
    
  Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1332.56   -3.23   -0.24    -20.42
  Spot Silver        21.25   -0.10   -0.47    -29.82
  Spot Platinum    1490.99   -2.01   -0.13     -2.87
  Spot Palladium    734.50   -1.50   -0.20      6.14
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1332.20   -2.00   -0.15    -20.50         2974
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  21.24   -0.10   -0.46    -29.91         1054
  Euro/Dollar       1.3293
  Dollar/Yen         97.35
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

