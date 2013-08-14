FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 14, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Wednesday
after a sharp slide the day before prompted by fears the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus programme from
next month.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.08 percent to $1,321.76 an
ounce by 0010 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Tuesday and
snapping a four-day climb.
    * U.S. retail sales rose in July, pointing to an
acceleration in consumer spending that could bolster the case at
the Fed for winding down its major economic stimulus.
 
    * The Fed could begin reducing its bond-buying stimulus as
early as its September meeting despite inflation being below
target, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.
 
    * The value of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves
fell $13.9 billion in the second quarter to $513.8 billion,
mostly due to a slide in gold prices, the country's central bank
said. 
    * India hiked the import duty on gold yet again to a record
10 percent and also raised excise duty on the metal, after
Indians bought more in July despite attempts to strangle supply
and curb demand as the government tries to rein in dollar
spending. 
    * Gold prices in India are likely to rise this week,
extending gains past their highest level in four months, due to
the import duty hike and dollar weakness.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday after
racking up a third session of gains as the upbeat U.S. retail
data sent Treasury yields sharply higher. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)    
    0530 - France GDP Preliminary Reading For Q2 
    0600 - Germany GDP Flash Reading For Q2
    0830 - BOE Minutes Of August Rate Decision 
    0830 - BOE Jobless Rate For June 
    0900 - Euro Zone GDP Flash Estimate For Q2 
    1100 - U.S. Weekly Mortgage Market Index 
    1230 - U.S. PPI/Core PPI For July
    1915 - St. Louis Fed President Bullard Speaks
    
  Precious metals prices 0010 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1321.76    1.07   +0.08    -21.07
  Spot Silver        21.39   -0.02   -0.09    -29.36
  Spot Platinum    1489.74   -7.76   -0.52     -2.95
  Spot Palladium    734.43   -2.07   -0.28      6.13
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1320.90    0.40   +0.03    -21.18         1422
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  21.42    0.07   +0.34    -29.34          444
  Euro/Dollar       1.3265
  Dollar/Yen         98.17
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.