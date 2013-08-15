PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S. inflation data, SPDR inflows

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold climbed for a second session on Thursday on U.S. inflation data and as holdings in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange traded fund rose for the second time in a week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had gained 0.5 percent to $1,340.74 an ounce by 0012 GMT. * It rose around 1 percent in the previous session as broad gains in commodities and signs of simmering inflation lifted bullion after Tuesday's drop. * U.S. producer prices were flat in July, which could add to worries at the Federal Reserve that inflation is running too low, indicating the U.S. central bank might not end its stimulus until inflation begins to trend higher. * The Fed risks pushing inflation even lower if it tapers bond purchases too aggressively and could take a more cautious approach by initially only scaling back by a small amount, a senior central banker said on Wednesday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.23 percent to 913.23 tonnes on Wednesday. * SPDR holdings rose for the first time since June 10 last Friday and had remained unchanged before the increase on Wednesday, raising hopes that the worst of outflows from the fund is over. * India turned the screw on gold buying again on Wednesday, banning imports of coins and medallions and making domestic buyers pay cash, a day after hiking bullion import duty to a record 10 percent. * Paulson & Co more than halved its stake in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, in the second quarter as bullion prices fell. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar was at a standstill on Thursday hamstrung by uncertainty on when the Fed might start trimming its stimulus, while the euro and sterling drew support from better economic news at home. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 - UK Retail Sales For July 1230 - U.S. CPI/Core CPI For July 1230 - New York Fed Empire State Survey For August 1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims 1315 - U.S. Industrial Production And Cap Use For July 1400 - U.S. NAHB Index For August Precious metals prices 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1340.74 6.15 +0.46 -19.93 Spot Silver 21.92 0.10 +0.46 -27.61 Spot Platinum 1511.99 15.19 +1.01 -1.50 Spot Palladium 744.50 7.50 +1.02 7.59 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1340.40 7.00 +0.52 -20.01 8140 COMEX SILVER SEP3 21.90 0.11 +0.50 -27.75 2065 Euro/Dollar 1.3265 Dollar/Yen 97.85 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)