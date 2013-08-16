FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases but on track for best week in a month
Future of Money
Puerto Rico
Exchange-traded funds
#Gold Market Report
August 16, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases but on track for best week in a month

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday after
gaining more than 2 percent in the previous session as strong
U.S. data indicated the Federal Reserve could soon start
tapering its massive stimulus.
    The metal, however, was holding near two-month highs and was
headed for its best weekly gain in over a month on technical
buying and inflows into the world's biggest gold exchange-traded
fund. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.08 percent to $1,364.41 an ounce
by 0012 GMT. It has gained nearly 4 percent this week. 
    * It rose to a near two-month high on Thursday, gaining 2.3
percent as a drop in the U.S. dollar triggered short-covering
and a technical breakout once prices breached key resistance at
$1,350 an ounce. 
    * Silver eased after jumping 5 percent to a near
three-month high. Platinum and palladium added to
gains and were trading close to two-month highs. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a near six-year low last week and consumer
prices rose broadly in July, which could draw the Federal
Reserve closer to trimming its massive bond-buying program.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03 percent to
912.92 tonnes on Thursday. It had, however, seen gains on
Wednesday, only the second increase in two months. 
    * Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, received $130.7 million over the week, marking
the first injections of cash into the funds since last March.
    
    * South African gold producer Sibanye Gold said on
Thursday it could cut up to 1,600 jobs after a review of its
business, a move that could provoke a backlash from the
government and labour unions  as tough wage talks take place.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was nursing heavy losses in Asia on Friday
after wild swings overnight left dealers struggling to find a
pattern amid all the noise, setting the scene for a defensive
session into the weekend.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0800 - Euro Zone Current Account For June 
    0800 - Euro Zone Net Investment Flow In June 
    0900 - Euro Zone Final Inflation For July 
    0900 - Eurostat Trade For June 
    1230 - U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits For July 
    1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ Of Mich Preliminary August
Consumer Sentiment 
    1430 - U.S. ECRI Weekly

  Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1364.41   -1.14   -0.08    -18.52
  Spot Silver        22.94   -0.02   -0.09    -24.24
  Spot Platinum    1525.49    3.79   +0.25     -0.62
  Spot Palladium    759.97    0.97   +0.13      9.82
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1363.90    3.00   +0.22    -18.61         2821
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  22.94    0.00   +0.00    -24.32          884
  Euro/Dollar       1.3349                                           
  Dollar/Yen         97.16                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                      
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
