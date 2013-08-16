FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold up about 5 pct on week; biggest gain in five weeks
    * US consumer confidence, house starts weaker than expected
    * Silver extends win streak to eight days, outperforms gold
    * Coming up: U.S. Chicago Fed index Monday

 (Adds analyst comment, technical outlook, updates milestones,
market activity)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold rose nearly 1
percent to a two-month high on Friday, and bullion posted its
biggest weekly gain in five weeks as disappointing U.S. data
dimmed hopes for a swift economic recovery.
    Silver rose 1.5 percent for an eighth consecutive daily
gain. The grey metal has sharply outperformed gold and was up 14
percent this week for its biggest weekly rise in almost five
years.
    Gold's appeal as an investment hedge increased after U.S.
economic reports on Friday showed weaker consumer confidence in
August and lower-than-expected residential construction last
month. 
    Friday's data suggested that a recent spike in interest
rates, in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back
its massive bond purchases as early as next month, was starting
to have an impact on households, analysts said.
    "Uncertainty is re-entering the economy and making money
managers think," said Carlos Perez-Santalla at futures brokerage
Marex Spectron.
    For the week, gold was up almost 5 percent. 
    Gold's rally came as U.S. stock indexes were lower on Friday
and on track for their biggest weekly declines in months. 
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields surged to a
two-year high as investors bet that recent signs of economic
growth will spur the Fed to begin paring back its bond purchase
program next month.     
    Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,377.60 an ounce by
3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT), having set a two-month high of
$1,379.60.
    On Thursday, gold rallied more than 2 percent as a drop in
the U.S. dollar triggered short-covering and a technical
breakout once prices breached key resistance at $1,350 an ounce.
    Gold completed a bullish reversal pattern after Thursday's
breakout, and prices could now rise sharply higher toward the
next major resistance in the $1,500 area, said Mark Arbeter,
chief technical strategist at S&P Capital IQ. 
    Silver last traded up 1.5 percent at $23.31 after
earlier rising to a three-month high of $23.40 an ounce. The
metal posted its strongest weekly rise since September 2008,
with gains of around 13.5 percent.
    
    ETF FLOWS, PHYSICAL DEMAND IN FOCUS
    U.S. gold futures for December settled up $10.10
at$1,371 an ounce, with trading volume about 10 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Relatively low volume in the quieter summer months suggests
that the metal could easily give up its gains, traders said.
    As a gauge of investment sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, fell just 0.3
tonnes to 912.92 tonnes on Thursday. Rare inflows were seen in
the fund twice over the past six sessions but holdings remain at
four-year lows. 
    In the physical market, a record low in the rupee lifted
Indian gold futures above the closely watched 30,000-rupee mark.
Dealers said the high local price of gold in the world's largest
gold buyer is expected to weigh down on demand. 
    Platinum edged up 0.2 percent to $1,524.49 an ounce
while palladium was up 0.3 percent at $761.47 an ounce.
    
 3:01 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1371.00  10.10   0.7  1357.00 1379.20  156,175
 US Silver SEP  23.322  0.387   1.7   22.755  23.400   65,509
 US Plat OCT   1527.60  -4.70  -0.3  1515.50 1534.60    6,675
 US Pall SEP    763.05   6.20   0.8   752.00  766.25    4,894
                                                              
 Gold          1377.60  12.05   0.9  1358.56 1379.60         
 Silver         23.310  0.350   1.5   22.790  23.400
 Platinum      1524.49   2.79   0.2  1518.00 1531.50
 Palladium      761.47   2.47   0.3   755.00  763.50
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        167,080   190,311   188,616     22.02   -0.40
 US Silver       78,543    48,028    53,943     31.16    1.30
 US Platinum      6,751     8,934    12,506     20.38    0.00
 US Palladium     6,211     3,715     5,255                  
                                                              
    

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Veronica Brown, G Crosse
and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.