FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls on stimulus worries, Fed minutes eyed
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 21, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on stimulus worries, Fed minutes eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Wednesday on
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin
curbing its economic stimulus from next month. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.08 percent to $1,369.54 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent the session before.
    * Markets are waiting for the release on Wednesday of
minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting for clues on the
timing of stimulus tapering. 
    * The U.S. central bank has said that it would begin scaling
back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases this year if the
economy recovers as expected. 
    * But Fed officials are not in consensus on whether they
should cut back from September as expected by the markets.
 
    * Scrap gold supply in India could race to at least 300
tonnes - topping flows seen in recent years - two major industry
bodies said on Tuesday, as government moves to curb bullion
imports lead to a jump in premiums on fast shrinking supplies.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings climbed 0.20 percent to
914.12 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Russia's gold reserves rose slightly to 32.2 million troy
ounces in July from 32 million troy ounces in June.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. bond yields retreated from two-year highs on Tuesday
on revived safe-haven bids as prices on most world stock
exchanges fell to the lowest level in over a month on concerns
that less U.S. monetary stimulus will hamper global growth. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    1400 - U.S. existing home sales for July 
    1800 - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes of July
30-31 meeting 
    
  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1369.54   -1.13   -0.08    -18.21
  Spot Silver        22.99    0.00   +0.00    -24.08
  Spot Platinum    1518.49    5.89   +0.39     -1.08
  Spot Palladium    746.22   -0.78   -0.10      7.84
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1369.50   -3.10   -0.23    -18.28         1584
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  23.00   -0.08   -0.33    -24.12          508
  Euro/Dollar       1.3419
  Dollar/Yen         97.48
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.