FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips for second day on stimulus worries
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 22, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips for second day on stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a second session
on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting
failed to ease fears that the U.S. central bank would begin
tapering its economic stimulus from next month. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had declined 0.6 percent to $1,357.31 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after falling 0.3 percent the day before.
U.S. gold dropped $13 to $1,357.10.
    * The minutes of the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed that a few officials thought last month it
would soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying
"somewhat" but others counseled patience. 
    * U.S. Treasury yields jumped to levels last
seen in July 2011 as markets interpreted the minutes to mean the
Fed did not completely rule out a scale back from next month. 
    * In June, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank expected
to trim stimulus later this year and to halt it by mid-2014,
prompting the markets to believe the tapering would begin in
September.
    * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on
Wednesday it would ballot its members this week on whether to go
on strike after gold miners' wage talks stalled, raising the
prospect of crippling stoppages in an industry in terminal
decline. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent to
913.52 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management has agreed to pay
$48.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit asserting that
the hedge fund manipulated platinum and palladium prices, the
plaintiff's lead attorney said on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar gained on expectations the Fed would taper its
asset-buying programme next month, while Asian markets look set
for a rough ride on Thursday.  

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 
    1400 U.S. Leading indicators 

  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1357.31   -8.43   -0.62    -18.94
  Spot Silver        22.51   -0.33   -1.44    -25.66
  Spot Platinum    1503.99   -2.41   -0.16     -2.02
  Spot Palladium    739.00   -2.50   -0.34      6.79
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1357.10  -13.00   -0.95    -19.02         6345
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  22.53   -0.43   -1.89    -25.66         3045
  Euro/Dollar       1.3340
  Dollar/Yen         97.76
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.