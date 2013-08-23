FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, stimulus concerns
August 23, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, stimulus concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold slipped in early Asian
trading on Friday after strong U.S. jobs and manufacturing data
raised fears of an imminent pull-back in the Federal Reserve's
stimulus measures. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,373.56 an ounce by
0014 GMT. It is headed for a small loss for the week after a 5
percent gain last week. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held near a six-year low and U.S.
manufacturing activity rose this month, suggesting the economy
is starting to find a firmer footing. 
    * The U.S. economy can withstand a reduction in the Fed's
stimulative asset-purchase program, even though the easy-money
policies have boosted U.S. manufacturers and other companies, a
top central bank official said on Thursday.
    * Primary dealers surveyed before the Fed's July policy
meeting said they expected the U.S. central bank to trim its
asset purchases by $15 billion starting in September.
 
    * In South Africa, labour unrest threatened to hit its
struggling gold industry, already squeezed by rising costs and
falling bullion prices. A strike in the gold industry could
start next week following an impasse in salary talks with mining
companies. 
    * Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, on Thursday said it has agreed to sell three of its
high-cost gold mines in Australia to Gold Fields Ltd 
for $300 million. 
    * Gold Fields said it was not afraid of closing mines to
make money, including its Damang operation in Ghana, and would
revamp its business to generate profit at a spot gold price of
$1,300 an ounce. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets advanced on Thursday, even as
trading of more than 3,000 Nasdaq-listed shares was halted for
almost three hours, and bond prices fell after business surveys
from around the world reflected a global economy in expansion.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0200 China Foreign direct investment 
    0600 Germany Q2 GDP detailed 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 
    1400 U.S. New home sales 

  Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1373.56   -1.68   -0.12    -17.97
  Spot Silver        23.09   -0.02   -0.09    -23.75
  Spot Platinum    1534.24   -2.26   -0.15     -0.05
  Spot Palladium    751.47   -0.03   -0.00      8.59
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1373.30    2.50   +0.18    -18.05         2882
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  23.11    0.07   +0.33    -23.74          784
  Euro/Dollar       1.3345                                                 
  Dollar/Yen         98.89                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                            
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
                                                                                                                                            
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
