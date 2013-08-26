FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stimulus fears after early jump over $1,400
#Gold Market Report
August 26, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stimulus fears after early jump over $1,400

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold erased early gains that
pushed it past the psychological $1,400 mark to an 11-week high,
slipping on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will wind back its stimulus measures from next month.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,394.79 an
ounce by 0027 GMT. It had gained 1.6 percent on Friday after
weak U.S. home sales. 
    * The metal breached the $1,400 mark early on Monday,
jumping to a 11-week high of $1,406.01.
    * The Fed could announce a cautious first step in tapering
bond purchases at its meeting next month, provided there were no
"really worrisome" signs the economy was faltering, a top U.S.
central banker said on Saturday. 
    * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers gave gold
mining companies seven days on Saturday to meet its demand for
pay rises of up to 60 percent or face strike action.
  
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.72 percent, or
6.61 tonnes, to 920.13 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers boosted bullish bets in
gold futures and options to their highest level since early
February, buoyed by the uncertain timing of the Fed's planned
unwinding of its bond-buying stimulus, a report by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. 
    * ETF Securities, a pioneer of exchange traded funds as a
tool for investors to buy into gold at a time when prices were
rising, offered to let them swap shares for coins subject to a
fee charged by Britain's Royal Mint. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was broadly steady against its major
counterparts in Asia on Monday. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS
    1230 U.S. Durable Goods For July 
    1430 Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing Index For August 

  Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1394.79   -1.65   -0.12    -16.71
  Spot Silver        24.03    0.04   +0.17    -20.64
  Spot Platinum    1539.74    6.54   +0.43      0.31
  Spot Palladium    750.47    1.51   +0.20      8.45
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1395.00   -0.80   -0.06    -16.76        11191
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  24.04    0.30   +1.27    -20.68         2936
  Euro/Dollar       1.3385
  Dollar/Yen         98.76
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
