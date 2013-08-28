FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains, Syria tensions spur safe-haven buying
#Gold Market Report
August 28, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains, Syria tensions spur safe-haven buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains to a fifth
straight session on Wednesday, trading near its highest in more
than three months on safe-haven buying due to geopolitical
tensions in Syria. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had climbed 0.03 percent to $1,416.48 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent the day
before. The metal hit $1,423.41 on Tuesday - its highest since
May 15. 
    * The United States and its allies were gearing up for a
probable military strike against Syria that could happen within
days as punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks
blamed on President Bashar al-Assad's government.
 
    * U.S. home prices rose in June but the pace of gains
cooled, suggesting higher mortgage rates may end up slowing
momentum in the housing sector as the year winds down.
 
    * South Africa's mining industry chamber said on Tuesday it
had made a final wage increase offer to unions representing
workers in the gold sector. 
    * Total global commodity assets under management rose for
the first time since early 2013, climbing around $1 billion in
July to $348 billion, Barclays Capital said on Tuesday.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10 percent, or
0.90 tonnes, to 921.03 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The geopolitical uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led
military strike in Syria pushed oil prices to a six-month high
on Tuesday and sent equities worldwide sharply lower.
 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600 Germany Gfk consumer sentiment 
    0600 Germany Import prices 
    0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 
    1400 U.S. Pending home sales 
    
  Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1416.48    0.44   +0.03    -15.41
  Spot Silver        24.51    0.05   +0.20    -19.06
  Spot Platinum    1531.50   12.70   +0.84     -0.23
  Spot Palladium    742.97    0.97   +0.13      7.37
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1416.90   -3.30   -0.23    -15.45         2103
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  24.55   -0.11   -0.43    -19.01         1479
  Euro/Dollar       1.3386
  Dollar/Yen         97.11
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford
