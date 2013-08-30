FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stimulus fears, Syria uncertainty
August 30, 2013 / 12:36 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stimulus fears, Syria uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as the
probability of an immediate U.S. strike on Syria faded, and
strong U.S. data rekindled fears of an imminent scale-back of
the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,403.71 an ounce by
0016 GMT, dropping for a second straight session after a
five-day rally. 
    * The metal is still on track to record its second monthly
gain, helped largely by short-covering and technical buying. 
    * U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the April-June period, more than double the pace clocked
in the prior three months. The number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits fell last week, a potential sign of
faster hiring in August. 
    * U.S. officials conceded on Thursday they lacked conclusive
evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad personally
ordered last week's poison gas attack, and some allies have
warned that military action without U.N. Security Council
authorization risks making the situation worse. 
    * Earlier this week, gold hit its highest level since May on
safe-haven buying as geopolitical tensions in Syria mounted.
    * The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers fell 20 percent in July to an average 23.2
million ounces a day, data from industry group the London
Bullion Market Association showed. 
    * India is considering a radical plan to direct commercial
banks to buy gold from ordinary citizens and divert it to
precious metal refiners in an attempt to curb imports and take
some heat off the plunging currency. 
    * The South African government will not intervene in
deadlocked wage talks between gold producers and unions even as
some producers prepare for work stoppages of up to three months,
the South African mines minister said on Thursday.
    * New Gold Platinum, the physically backed South African
platinum exchange-traded fund operated by Absa Capital, has
become the largest fund of its type in volume terms just four
months after its launch, Absa said on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Oil prices retreated sharply on Thursday as a possible
strike on Syria remained uncertain, while signs of strong U.S.
economic growth drove sent the dollar to a three-week peak.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0500 Japan Construction orders 
    0600 Germany Retail sales 
    0800 Italy Unemployment rate 
    0900 Euro zone Business climate 
    0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation 
    0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 
    1200 India Q2 GDP quarterly 
    1230 U.S. Personal income 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 

  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1403.71   -3.93   -0.28    -16.17
  Spot Silver        23.72   -0.11   -0.46    -21.66
  Spot Platinum    1511.49   -2.21   -0.15     -1.53
  Spot Palladium    734.00    0.02   +0.00      6.07
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1403.80   -9.10   -0.64    -16.23         3386
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  23.74   -0.36   -1.47    -21.68           95
  Euro/Dollar       1.3237
  Dollar/Yen         98.44
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
