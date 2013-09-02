FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1 pct as possible U.S. strike on Syria delayed
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 2, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1 pct as possible U.S. strike on Syria delayed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses to a
third straight session on Monday, falling over 1 percent in
early Asian hours, as U.S. President Barack Obama chose to seek
Congressional approval before any military action against Syria.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dropped 1.1 percent to $1,380.23 an
ounce by 0005 GMT, trading at its lowest in a week. U.S. gold
 also fell about 1 percent to $1,382.40.
    * Gold had risen last week to its highest since mid-May as
possible military action against Syria prompted safe-haven
buying, but gave up some gains after British lawmakers voted
against any involvement. 
    * Obama and his top aides launched a full-scale political
offensive on Sunday to persuade a sceptical Congress to approve
a military strike against Syria, but faced an uphill struggle to
win over many lawmakers and a war-weary American public.
 
    * Gold output in Australia, the world's no. 2 producer after
China, rose 5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago as
producers cut costs by increasing the ore grade. 
    * Demand for U.S. gold coins plunged 77 percent in August to
the lowest level in six years as retail buying that helped
bullion recover from a historic sell-off in April continued to
slow, U.S. Mint data showed on Friday. 
    * Bullish bets on gold futures and options placed by hedge
funds and other money managers hit their highest levels since
January as the looming U.S.-led strike on Syria pushed investors
into safe-haven assets, data released on Friday showed.
 
    * South African gold miners plan to strike for higher pay
from Tuesday, inflicting more damage on an industry that has
produced a third of the bullion ever pulled from the earth but
is now in rapid decline. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar index rose to a four-week high, as the
possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria had investors
shunning risk. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145  China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Aug        
    0500  India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Aug        
    0743  Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Aug      
    0753  Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Aug      
    0758  EZ Markit Mfg PMI Aug                
          Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Aug             

  Precious metals prices 0005 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1380.23  -15.46   -1.11    -17.58
  Spot Silver        23.35   -0.11   -0.47    -22.89
  Spot Platinum    1513.99   -1.51   -0.10     -1.37
  Spot Palladium    719.47    0.47   +0.07      3.97
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1382.40  -13.70   -0.98    -17.51         9509
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  23.40   -0.12   -0.50    -22.80         1781
  Euro/Dollar       1.3203
  Dollar/Yen         98.43
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.