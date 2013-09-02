PRECIOUS-Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up on China PMI

* Gold below $1,400, extends losses to 3rd day

* Obama seeks Congress approval before any Syria strike

* Silver gains more than 3 pct after strong China’s PMI (Updates prices)

By Clara Denina

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold edged below $1,400 an ounce on Monday as a delay in possible U.S. military action in Syria and improved economic conditions from China and Europe boosted the appetite for riskier assets, reducing its appeal as a safe haven.

But silver gained as much as 3.8 percent earlier, benefiting from data showing China’s manufacturing sector in August had its best performance for more than a year.

“There is a link between the gains in silver and the growth number in China, which is an important market for the metal,” Credit Suisse commodity analyst Karim Cherif said.

“And there seems to be a bit more appetite from investors for silver than gold but it is really hard to see it maintaining these gains if gold remains depressed by easing concerns over Syria.”

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,391.51 an ounce by 1543 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,374.10 earlier. Prices were on track for a third day of declines.

Volumes remained thin as the U.S. markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday.

U.S. President Barack Obama said he would seek congressional authorisation for punitive military action against Syria, almost certainly delaying any strike until Washington’s summer recess ends on Sept. 9.

European shares rose sharply after strong euro zone data showed factory activity rose at its fastest pace in over two years, while oil prices firmed after a slow start.

Gold last week rose to its highest since mid-May to $1,433.31 on speculation of a strike against Syria, but gave up some gains after UK lawmakers voted against any involvement.

FED TAPERING

September is a significant month for gold. Many economists expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to decide whether to begin tapering its commodity-friendly stimulus measures this month. The central bank is scheduled to commence a two-day policy meeting on Sept. 17.

A scaling back would hurt prices. The metal has been boosted by central bank liquidity over the past four years.

Investors are scrutinising economic data to gauge the strength of economic recovery and predict when the Fed is likely to start curbing its $85 billion per month bond-buying programme.

The focus will be on major central bank meetings throughout the week and a series of crucial U.S. economic data, culminating in the most important on Friday - the payrolls report.

“Market players ... hope that the (U.S. labour market report) will give them some indication of when the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin reducing its bond purchases,” Commerzbank said.

Bullish bets on gold futures and options placed by hedge funds and other money managers hit their highest levels since January at 97,902 contracts in the week to Aug.27, from 73,216 a week earlier.

In silver futures and options, money managers were net long on 16,469 contracts from 16,139 previously.

Silver disconnected from gold, rising 2.9 percent to $24.14 an ounce. The gold/silver ratio was at its lowest since mid-April at around 57.50, compared with a three-year high of 67 at the end of July.

Spot platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,517.50 an ounce, while spot palladium fell 0.8 percent to $713.50 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in SINGAPORE; editing by William Hardy)